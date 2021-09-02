Please help bring mother of 9 and youngest child back to their family home

Please consider donating here to help reunite mother Carole and baby Marie-Ange with their family under one roof
ONTARIO (LifeSiteNews) – A mother of 9 and her youngest child have been forced to live apart from the rest of their family because of medical complications that left the girl brain-damaged before birth.
In 2018, when baby Marie-Ange was still in the womb, doctors discovered that she was in the footling breech position, a delivery position in which the baby’s feet come out first, bringing the possibility of dangerous complications. Thus, parents Marc and Carole made sure to be in the hospital in September, well before the delivery date, to give Marie-Ange the best chance of getting any necessary medical assistance, because the family home is in a remote part of Ontario.
Unexpectedly, Carole suffered a ruptured uterus, which led to Marie-Ange being deprived of oxygen in the womb and suffering significant brain damage. The rupture also gave Carole a life-threatening haemorrhage.
Since recovering from her injuries, Carole has been caring for Marie-Ange away from the family home, in a secondary rented space which can accommodate the baby’s enhanced needs, something that cannot yet be achieved in their antiquated, rural farmhouse.
In 2019, LifePetitions launched a similar petition on behalf of Jeff Younger (the father) and his son James, asking for support and for the Texas state authorities to intervene in a unbelievable case in which the Dallas courts keep flip-flopping over which parent has parental rights and, ultimately, whether or not James must be forced to live as a girl and suffer the trauma of so-called gender "transitioning," as his mom believes he is a girl.
Incredibly, we now seem to be back at square one.
Jeff Younger currently has a gag order put on him, which prohibits him to speak out in defense of his son. But, because he has recently decided to ignore that order, to save his son from irreversible surgery, this brave Dad now faces possible arrest.
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which does two things: 1) Supports Jeff Younger (again, the Dad) in his fight to save his son, James, from so-called gender "transitioning;" and, 2) Calls on Texas' Attorney General to intervene in this case and quash the gag order against Mr. Younger.
CLICK HERE to WATCH the latest LifeSite interview with Jeff Younger. Hear about the latest developments with his son, as well as the real dangers of gender reassignment surgery and other “transititioning” methods.
Currently, even though he shares 50/50 parental rights to James, which has allowed him to stop the chemical castration of his son, Jeff’s ex-wife recently sued to have full parental rights and to "give her sole medical and psychological decision making."
Jeff is also being threatened with jail time from the gag order, which he believes was intentionally done to stop him from helping pass legislation in Texas to ban sex-change surgeries for minors.
Jeff says that the gag order "prohibits me from speaking on all manner of political topics. And I’m not even allowed to tell you in that gag order whether my son’s a boy or girl."
But Jeff is speaking out, no matter what, because of the real danger that his son is in if he undergoes "transition" surgery.
Indeed, so-called gender "transitions" present many unsafe effects, some desired, some undesired, though all dangerous for one's physical and mental health.
Puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones have not been proven safe. For example, the FDA has NOT approved Lupron and GnRH analogues for use in blocking puberty.
Risks associated with these pharmaceuticals include: low bone density, high blood pressure, weight gain, abnormal glucose tolerance, breast cancer, liver disease, thrombosis, and cardiovascular disease.
And, additional risks and potential harms include:
For Males: Stunting of penile and testicular growth, sexual dysfunction, prevention of spermatogenesis, and disruption of normal brain and bone development.
For Females: A menopause-like state, blockade of normal breast development, decreased blood flow to vagina and vulva, sexual dysfunction, thinning of vaginal epithelium, vaginal atrophy, prevention of menses/ovulation, and disruption of normal brain and bone development.
In other words, these medications can sterilize and cause medical harm to vulnerable, confused children.
And, the stunning part about this: studies show that 85% of gender confused children eventually become comfortable with the sex of their bodies.
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which supports Jeff Younger, a Texas Dad, who is fighting to prevent his son, James, from being "turned into a girl." At the same time, we appeal to Texas State Attorney General, to intervene in this case and quash the gag order against Jeff.
Thank you!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'Save James: Father risks arrest to save 9-year-old son from forced gender-transition': https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/save-james-father-risks-arrest-to-save-9-year-old-son-from-forced-gender-transition
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/mommy-says-im-a-girl-a-fathers-final-chance-to-save-his-son-comes-in-court-in-october
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/6-year-old-boy-forced-to-live-as-a-girl-while-mom-threatens-dad-for-not-goi
FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE DANGERS OF PUSHING GENDER IDEOLOGY ON CHILDREN:
Many eminent psychiatrists are now speaking against the faulty notion that sex is fluid and a matter of choice. In particular, they are concerned about the welfare of children and young people in this regard.
Dr Paul McHugh, former psychiatrist-in-chief at Johns Hopkins University, who has researched the occurrence of gender dysphoria for 40 years, has stated that the notion of gender fluidity "is doing much damage to families, adolescents, and children and should be confronted as an opinion without biological foundation wherever it emerges". [See more below.]
And, the American College of Pediatricians (ACP) is definite about the promotion of transgenderism as being harmful public policy:
"Human sexuality is an objective biological binary trait: 'XY' and 'XX' are genetic markers of health – not genetic markers of a disorder. The norm for human design is to be conceived, either male or female…Conditioning children into believing that a lifetime of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex is normal and healthful is child abuse. Endorsing gender discordance as normal via public education and legal policies will confuse children and parents…” [Read more below.]
Here is what Dr Paul McHugh said on this topic: https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/michael-w-chapman/johns-hopkins-psychiatrist-transgendered-men-dont-become-women-they-become
This is the ACP statement on Gender Ideology: http://www.acpeds.org/the-college-speaks/position-statements/gender-ideology-harms-children
About the medical risks associated with medical interventions to attempt to change the sex of the body: https://www.thepublicdiscourse.com/2020/01/59422/
About some of the unconscionable practices some medical professionals are engaged in:
https://www.christianpost.com/news/testosterone-being-given-to-8-y-o-girls-age-lowered-from-13-doctors.html
https://www.christianpost.com/news/parents-of-gender-confused-kids-demand-investigation-govt-funded-study-puberty-blockers.html
The family are trying to fund an addition to their home in order to properly care for Marie-Ange there and reunite the entire family under the same roof. To this end, the family has launched a LifeFunder campaign to help raise the necessary funds for the building of a place on their property that will serve baby Marie-Ange’s needs.
The family’s campaign page notes that “the family’s small rural house had been chosen to fulfil the older siblings’ decade-old dream of living the pioneer life with gardening, herding sheep, and beekeeping. Many years of study and hard work were invested in making this dream a reality; now all of this is in jeopardy.”
The campaign explains that the house is currently unsuitable for the nursing care needed around the clock for the family’s littlest sister: “Marie-Ange’s conditions require a temperature-stable environment that is impossible to achieve in a century old home heated by a wood stove. A move was considered, but in the current market, meeting this family’s housing needs would be beyond the means of their single income.”
As a result of her condition, Marie-Ange requires special care, needing 14 to 16 hours of attention every day. Carole has been the primary provider of this care, becoming Marie-Ange’s full-time nurse during the three years since her birth, meaning she has essentially lived away from her husband and eight other children.
The Ontario provincial health plan provides for 66 nursing hours a week. However, due to the COVID-19 crisis, finding trained nursing staff is very challenging in their region. Often many shifts remain unstaffed, forcing the family to step in to help so that Carole can get a few hours of much needed rest.
“Help us fund a modest addition to their home that would provide temperature stability and the room needed for nursing staff to provide for this child’s life-sustaining care day and night,” the campaign reads.
“Marie-Ange is nearly 3 years old; it is time for her to be with her family to facilitate her care and enable a better, fuller quality of life for all.”
“Having the required space for her daughter at home would allow Carole to be more present to her other 8 children and greatly relieve the stress of separation.”
Please prayerfully consider helping to bring this little girl and her mother home to their family by donating here.