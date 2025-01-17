Please pray for this Latin Mass deacon who tragically died

The Institute of Christ the King is asking for prayers for a French transitional deacon who tragically died this week during an accident.

(LifeSiteNews) — A deacon in the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign priest needs your prayers.

The Latin Mass society of apostolic life announced a transitional deacon, Charles Outtier, died on Wednesday during a tractor accident.

The group wrote:

Charles Outtier was a deacon preparing for priestly ordination this coming July. His unexpected and tragic death has plunged the seminary into mourning. Deacon Outtier edified the whole community with his joyful demeanor and his fervent devotion to his duties, his studies, and his Catholic faith. He was full of promise for his future priestly ministry. But the good Lord, who alone knows the day and hour, has called him on ahead of us. He was anointed and received the Apostolic Blessing at the moment of his death.

The ICKSP asked for prayers for Outtier and others at the seminary and for the deacon’s family during this difficult time.

With great sadness, we commend to your prayers the repose of the soul of Charles Outtier, a French seminarian of the Institute of Christ the King in Gricigliano, who was killed on January 15 in a tractor accident on the seminary grounds while he was performing his duties. Charles… pic.twitter.com/dlhoz3ztnM — Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest (@ICKSP) January 16, 2025

“Prayers for Deacon Outtier,” Bishop Joseph Strickland wrote in response to a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The ICKSP exclusively celebrates the traditional rite sacraments and has apostolates in the United States, Europe, and Africa.

Deacon Outtier would have been ordained this July, according to the ICKSP.

