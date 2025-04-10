PM Mark Carney receives Communion after priest condemns abortion as murder

'If we've ever fallen into mortal sin, there's never a reason to receive Holy Communion,' said the priest in his sermon after explaining the grave evil of abortion.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-abortion Prime Minister Mark Carney can be seen on video receiving Holy Communion at a Mass during which the priest rightly condemned the practice as “murder” and warned against mortal sin.

In an April 6 livestream from St. Monica’s Parish in Ottawa, Carney, who calls himself Catholic despite “unreservedly” supporting abortion, can be seen receiving Communion at a Mass during which the priest in his sermon called abortion “murder,” reminded those in attendance that aiding or encouraging abortion is mortally sinful, and urged parishioners to remember that there is “never a reason to receive Holy Communion” if “we’ve ever fallen into mortal sin” until being absolved of sin in Confession.

“Abortion, that’s murder,” Fr. Michael El-Nacef, a visiting priest at the parish, told the congregation during his sermon.

Earlier in his sermon, El-Nacef described how mortal sins cut a person off from receiving God’s grace. Then, he described sins which are often overlooked but constitute a mortal sin.

“If you lead somebody to do it [abort their baby], you encourage them, ‘oh, yeah, don’t worry, you know it’s not the right time for you, have an abortion.’ That’s also murder,” he declared.

El-Nacef also condemned euthanasia saying, “We call it medical assistance, it’s not, and it’s not merciful. It’s murder. We’re killing the person because we want the hospital bed. We want that money.

“Maybe that suffering was purifying them so they can actually go to heaven there’s never a time that somebody is useless,” he explained.

“It’s a great insult to God when we say that this person’s life is useless right now: ‘What’s your quality of life? It’s too low it’s not worth living, Jesus came to save,'” El-Nacef continued, pointing out the fallacy in such thinking.

El-Nacef ended his sermon by telling the congregation not to receive Holy Communion if they are in a state of mortal sin.

“If we’ve ever fallen into mortal sin, there’s never a reason to receive Holy Communion,” he declared. “We always, always, always have to go to confession first.”

The Mass livestream shows Carney enter the church near the 5:00 minute mark, after Mass has started and the readings are about to begin.

Later, it shows him approach the altar, receive Communion and make the sign of the cross. Interestingly, at this point, Carney decided not to return to his pew and left the church.

According to the Vatican’s current Code of Canon Law, “Those who have been excommunicated or interdicted after the imposition or declaration of the penalty and others obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to holy Communion.”

The last category, “others obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin,” refers to those have publicly and consistently persisted in a state of grave sin, such as unmarried couples living together, homosexual “couples” and pro-abortion politicians.

During his short time in Canadian politics, Carney has made sure that voters are aware of his pro-abortion platform.

Late last month, a reporter asked Carney, “Prime Minister Carney, you are a practicing Catholic. You attended church before you visited the Governor General this morning. Do you explicitly support a woman’s right to choose, and how will your faith impact your policy deliberations should you win this election?”

Carney, before the reporter even finished the question, replied, “absolutely.”

“Thank you for the question,” he added. “I wouldn’t have drawn attention to the fact that I went to church but thank you for noting it. I absolutely support a woman’s right to choose, unreservedly, and I will defend it as the Liberal Party has defended it: proudly and consistently.”

