PM Trudeau chased out of town by crowd: ‘You monster! You ruined families!’

WHITE ROCK, B.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s Prime Minister was chased out of a town in British Columbia this week.

A swarm of angry Canadians in the electoral district of South Surrey- White Rock shouted their disapproval at Justin Trudeau on a residential street this Monday because of his support for vaccine mandates, lockdowns, and other draconian measures taken in response to COVID-19.

Trudeau is on the campaign trail, seeking re-election.

Video footage of the confrontation in Surrey-area White Rock, which contains expletives and strong language, shows a masked Trudeau, surrounded by a team of police bodyguards, walking and waving while the crowd responds with loud boos and critical shouts.

“You monster! You ruined families! You’re responsible for death! There’s blood on your hands!” shouted one of the Canadians.

“Your employees don’t want to get the vax!” another man added.

In the video, dozens of people can be seen following Trudeau as a fleet of officers help him escape the town, with one man saying, “Look at this, chased out of Surrey.”

“Nobody wants you here, you monster! How many jabs? How many boosters?” one man demanded.

“Are you proud of the two-tier society you’re responsible for?” a voice in the distance inquired.

“I thought you were against segregation,” stated another.

“You said you were against passports! You said you were against vaccine passports!” exclaimed yet another angry man.

Matt Brevner of Rebel News peppered Trudeau with questions about his COVID-19 policies as the crowd seethed.

“Prime Minister Trudeau was in White Rock BC today to discuss home affordability,” he tweeted above his own footage of the disturbance.

“When the locals in the neighbourhood caught wind of what was supposed to be a quiet and curated event, they spoke their mind and they chased him out.”

Prime Minister Trudeau was in White Rock BC today to discuss home affordability. When the locals in the neighbourhood caught wind of what was supposed to be a quiet and curated event, they spoke their mind and they chased him out. Report coming soon at https://t.co/lNQwZSxLIT pic.twitter.com/J6Nc9b8XJp — BREVNER (@MattBrevner) August 25, 2021

Trudeau, eventually placed in a tinted-window SUV, was separated from the concerned citizens he was elected to serve by a perimeter of police officers placed around the vehicle.

“Talk to us, you coward,” cried an onlooker. The entire crowd continued to boo while Trudeau’s vehicle sped off down the road.

Trudeau, who had visited the same area of South Surrey in both 2015 and 2017, was previously met with applause and cheers by roughly one thousand people, according to the Williams Lake Tribune.

The confrontation followed Monday’s news of the digital vaccine passport system that will go into effect on September 13 throughout the province of British Columbia.

The passport system will be contested in the B.C. Supreme Court by civil rights attorney Rocco Galati. Galati is representing Tanya Gaw’s Action4Canada, among other groups.

The claim filed by Gaw and Galati seeks to repeal the Orwellian COVID-19 measures put in place in the province of British Columbia. The suit is also seeking damages and aims at holding Trudeau, B.C. Premier John Horgan, and B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry liable for the harm caused by their “unconstitutional” actions.

The federal election called by Trudeau, to be held on September 20, features only one major candidate publicly opposed to the COVID-19 measures and the proliferation of vaccine mandates: Maxime Bernier, the leader of the conservative People’s Party of Canada.

LifeSiteNews reached out to both the Conservative MP for South Surrey-White Rock, Kerry-Lynne D. Findlay, and the Liberal candidate for the riding, former MP Gordie Hogg, but has not yet received responses.

