Poilievre blasts Carney’s cabinet but takes softer tone to opposing Liberal legislation

While strongly criticizing Mark Carney's new cabinet, Pierre Poilievre did indicate that his Conservative Party may support some Liberal legislation once Parliament resumes.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Pierre Poilievre has said that his Conservative Party will not oppose all the legislation Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government brings forward while at the same time blasting his rival’s new cabinet.

While speaking to reporters last week, Poilievre quipped that while he did not see a “promising start” in regards to Carney’s new cabinet, he said he will not “reflexively oppose everything the government does.”

Poilievre noted that he will take “seriously” his job of holding the Liberal government to account, but that his does not mean he will always come out in strong opposition to their moves.

“Mr. Carney talked a good game about reversing Liberal policies in these areas. But now we have to find out if he was serious,” Poilievre said, adding that “so far, it’s not a promising start,” mentioning that the “first disappointment is, unfortunately, his cabinet.”

Poilievre took the time to blast Carney’s cabinet picks, half of whom were part of Justin Trudeau’s cabinet.

“If this is the new blood that Mr. Carney is bringing into the cabinet, then sadly for Canadians nothing is going to change, and the role of the Conservative Party will be more important than ever,” Poilievre charged.

The Conservative leader also accused Carney of stealing his ideas, such as dumping the consumer carbon tax.

“I note the Liberals even lifted a few of those ideas and put them in their platform to get re-elected,” Poilievre said.

The April 28 election saw Liberal leader Carney beat out Conservative rival Poilievre to form a minority government.

Poilievre had lost his seat to his Liberal rival in the April election, which he had held for decades, which many saw as putting his role as leader of the party in jeopardy.

However, Conservative-elect MP Damien Kurek, who garnered over 80 percent of the vote in a Conservative-safe riding in Alberta, has since said he is going to vacate his seat to allow Poilievre to run a by-election and rejoin Parliament.

Share











