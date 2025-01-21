Poilievre calls likely Trudeau replacement Mark Carney the World Economic Forum’s ‘golden boy’

'He is the golden boy of the World Economic Forum and he will be a disaster if he ever gets anywhere close to power,' Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said of potential Trudeau replacement Mark Carney.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, had choice words for Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney’s ties to global elites, calling him out as the “golden boy” for the World Economic Forum.

“He is the golden boy of the World Economic Forum and he will be a disaster if he ever gets anywhere close to power,” Polievre said in a video posted to X on Monday.

Justin didn’t ruin Canada alone. Carbon Tax Carney & Chrystia were right by his side as he doubled housing costs and hiked the tax on gas, heat & groceries. The next Liberal leader will be Just Like Justin: https://t.co/phXSjPB24c pic.twitter.com/Nj08tDsiFY — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 20, 2025

Poilievre added that the reason “we know” Carney will be a “disaster” is that “he has been Justin Trudeau’s personal economic advisor” for years.

“If you think that Justin Trudeau has done a bad job on the economy, you know who’s been pulling his strings,” the Conservative Party leader added.

“Carbon tax Carney. They’re both [Carney and Chrystia Freeland] … just like Justin, and that’s why we need a carbon tax election to fire them all and bring home a common-sense Conservative government,” he said.

As referenced by Poilievere, Carney has worked closely with the WEF for years, in addition to serving in top roles as a central banker in both England and Canada.

On top of his ties to the group behind the now-infamous “Great Reset” agenda, Carney is also pro-abortion and has a history of promoting the LGBT agenda.

The banker has also endorsed the carbon tax and even criticized Trudeau when he exempted home heating oil from the tax.

The Liberal Party of Canada will choose its next leader, who will automatically become prime minister, on March 9, after Trudeau announced that he plans to step down as Liberal Party leader once a new leader has been chosen.

Just last week, Carney drew headlines after no less than four journalists from independent media were forcefully barred from attending his Liberal Party leadership candidacy press conference.

And this Wednesday, the WEF published its annual Global Risks Report, claiming that misinformation and disinformation are greater threats to society than “armed conflict.”

