Poilievre chastises Trudeau for dealing with inflation like a ‘pyromaniac promising to fight a fire’

At a Fix the Budget rally, the Conservative Party leader made three demands ahead of the 2024 budget release.

(LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s pledge to combat sky-high inflation in a strong rebuke of the handling of the nation’s economy.

“Justin Trudeau promising to fight inflation is like a pyromaniac promising to fight a fire,” Poilievre said Sunday during a “Fix the Budget” rally at a truck depot in Mississauga, Ontario.

“He’s the one that lit the fire with his taxes and his deficits.”

Poilievre noted that “every day” Trudeau is seen in planned “photo ops,” saying that many Canadians “know the money that he’s spitting out of his mouth is money that will come out of your pocket, just like it has for the last eight years.”

The CPC leader said during the rally that his party has three demands for Trudeau concerning his upcoming 2024 budget, which is set to be released on April 16.

“Ax the Trudeau tax on food and farmers; two, build homes, not bureaucracies; and three, cap the spending with a dollar-for-dollar law to bring down inflation and interest rates,” Poilievre said.

Poilievre also mentioned that he wants the Trudeau government to take away the tax on food and farmers via Bill C-234, which, if passed, would take away the carbon tax on farmers, their barns, and fuel they use to dry grain.

The bill would amend the current Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act to take the carbon tax off farmers, barns, and drying, which Poilievre said will provide food price relief to Canadians.

Poilievre also said he wants the federal government to bring in a “dollar-for-dollar” law that would help to lower high interest rates, which contributes to inflation.

He also promised that the CPC, should it form the next government, will “cut back office bureaucracy, botched procurements, and foreign aid to dictators, terrorists, and multinational bureaucracies.”

“We’ll bring that money home and invest it in our military,” he said.

Poilievre also accused Trudeau’s spending, which skyrocketed during the COVID crisis, of being a leading cause of inflation.

“When you double the national debt, you drive up demand, which builds up goods. You print $600 billion of cash, and that causes inflation just like it has everywhere and always over the last 5,000 years of economic history,” he said.

The Liberal federal government has faced backlash, notably from the CPC, that high inflation and immigration have led to soaring housing prices and interest rates.

The Bank of Canada, for the sixth straight time since July 2023, held the interest rate at 5 percent.

Protests against Trudeau have been increasing in recent months due to the unpopularity of higher carbon taxes and other governmental policies.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Trudeau’s carbon tax is costing Canadians hundreds of dollars annually, as government rebates are not enough to compensate for high fuel costs.

Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, told LifeSiteNews in January that “If the government wanted to make all areas of life more affordable, the government should leave more money in people’s pockets and cut taxes.”

“Trudeau should completely scrap his carbon tax,” he added.

Recent polls show that the scandal-plagued government has sent the Liberals into a nosedive with no end in sight. Per a recent LifeSiteNews report, according to polls, in a federal election held today, Conservatives under Poilievre would win a majority in the House of Commons over Trudeau’s Liberals.

