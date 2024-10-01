Poilievre confirms support for abortion ‘law’ that doesn’t exist in response to Trudeau accusation

Justin Trudeau claimed before the House of Commons that the Conservative leader is being deceptive on his abortion stance.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre, after being called a phony “pro-choice” advocate by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, claimed he would not change the “law on abortion” despite the fact no such “law” exists.

On September 25 during a debate in the House of Commons, Trudeau said in French, as translated to English, that the “Conservative leader may appear to be many things, but he certainly cannot pretend to be pro-choice on that issue.”

In reply to Trudeau, Poilievre said, “Well, we’ve already said that we wouldn’t change the law on abortion.”

“And what he’s saying is completely false. We will protect women. We will protect women with legislation against violence.”

The sparing between Trudeau and Poilievre in the House garnered the attention of Canada’s top pro-life group, who pointed out Poilievre’s error when it comes to speaking about an abortion “law.”

“Mr. Trudeau accused Mr. Poilievre of only ‘pretending’ to be pro-choice, despite the fact that the CPC leader has said as much on various occasions – namely that he is in favor of a woman having the option to choose to kill her offspring,” Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) communications director Pete Baklinski wrote September 26 on X about the exchange.

Baklinski observed that the CPC leader’s talk of not wanting to “change” the “law” on abortion shows he is “quite mistaken on this matter.”

“There exists no ‘abortion law’ in Canada,” wrote Baklinski, who then gave an explanation on how Canada’s abortion rules have changed since the practice was allowed in 1969.

“In the 1988 R. v. Morgentaler decision, the Supreme Court threw out the previous 1969 abortion law, put in place by Justin Trudeau’s father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, deeming it ‘unconstitutional.’ The majority opinion was that the procedural requirements for an abortion violated a woman’s Charter Right to ‘security of the person,’ though two of the seven justices dissented,” Baklinski wrote.

“The court established no right to abortion, a point acknowledged not only by legal professionals but also by corporate media, such as the CBC.”

Baklinski explained how the court ruling was “rife with faults,” and effectively removed every obstacle “barring pregnant mothers from obtaining an abortion.”

“This allowed mothers to kill their preborn children at any stage during the pregnancy, for any reason at all. And, sadly, millions of Canadian mothers have chosen to destroy the new human lives growing and developing inside of them,” he noted.

For years, Trudeau has professed his support for abortion despite being a baptized Catholic. Since taking office in 2015, his Liberal government has put forward many pro-abortion policies such as stripping pregnancy resource centers of their charitable status because they promote life instead of abortion.

His government has repeatedly gone after pro-life MPs, as recently reported by LifeSiteNews.

Despite multiple Liberal MPs’ claims that Conservatives seek to enact laws restricting abortion and the fact that several Conservative MPs are indeed pro-life, the truth remains that the current Conservative leader is staunchly in favor of abortion and aligns with the Trudeau government on the matter.

Poilievre has a very poor track record when it comes to issues of life and family, with CLC having given him a “red light” rating.

Poilievre’s wife, Anaida, also supports abortion. She made headlines last December for championing the couple’s pro-abortion views.

According to CLC, abortion has killed over four million preborn babies in Canada alone since its legalization in 1969, which is roughly equivalent to the total population of the province of Alberta.

