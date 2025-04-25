Poilievre Conservatives pledge to oppose ‘mandatory’ digital IDs, any form of digital dollar

The Conservative Party's election platform promises to oppose all 'mandatory' digital ID systems in addition to prohibiting the central bank from creating a digital dollar.

(LifeSiteNews) – Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party’s 2025 election platform includes a promise to ban any form of a national digital ID system and digital version of the Canadian dollar.

According to page 23 of the Conservative’s “Canada First – For A Change” platform plan, if elected the party vows to “[o]ppose any move toward mandatory digital ID systems,” in addition to prohibiting the “Bank of Canada from developing or implementing a central bank digital currency.”

The Conservative Party has repeatedly warned Canadians about “mandatory digital ID” systems.

As late as February of this year, the Liberal government under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s immigration ministry, as reported by LifeSiteNews, was secretly asking Canadians via surveys if they would accept a national identification program that would likely end up requiring each citizen to always have a type of “digital” passport on them.

While the Liberal government under Trudeau insisted this program would be optional, Poilievre nonetheless sounded the alarm by promising to introduce a new bill that would “expressly prohibit” digital IDs in Canada.

Digital IDs and similar systems have long been pushed by globalist groups like the World Economic Forum, an organization with which Liberal Party leader Mark Carney has extensive ties, under the guise of ease of access and security.

Critics, however, have warned that the purpose of such a system is actually to centralize control over citizens. This opinion seems to be mirrored by the general public, with a Bank of Canada survey finding that Canadians are very wary of a government-backed digital currency, concluding that a “significant number” of citizens would resist the implementation of such a system.

As for Carney, he has a history of supporting central bank digital currencies and in 2022 supported “choking off the money” donated to the Freedom Convoy protests against COVID mandates.

