Poilievre declines to promise government action against gender ideology if elected

The Conservative Party leader said in response to a question regarding gender that 'if you have any other you want me to consider, you're welcome to tell me right now,' but stopped short of committing to a future Conservative government recognizing only two genders.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre told a reporter that he is aware of “only two genders,” but he stopped short on promising a Conservative government would take action to stop the spread of extreme forms of gender ideology that claims there are many genders.

In an interview on CTV TV News on January 22, Poilievre said, “No, I’m not aware of any other genders than men and women.”

“I mean, if you have any other you want me to consider, you’re welcome to tell me right now,” he added.

His response came after the CTV reporter asked him if he would do something similar to what U.S. President Donald Trump did on his first day in office. Trump signed an Executive Order proclaiming that the policy of the United States is that there are only two sexes, male and female, as per biological reality.

The reporter pressed Poilievre on whether his future potential government would do something like President Trump did to recognize only two genders, man and woman.

Poilievre responded with a somewhat muddled answer, saying, “I’m only aware of two, but I mean if you have, if you come up with another list, then you’re welcome to do that.”

“I’m aware of two, and as far as I’m concerned, we should have a government that just minds its own damn business and leaves people alone to make their own personal decisions,” he said.

“That’s the kind of government I’m willing to run.”

Poilievre then turned the tables on the reporter. “Do you have any other genders you would like to name,” he asked the reporter, who seemed a bit baffled by the question.

The reporter said he “personally” was a man, a “cis man,” to which Poilievre said that he too was a “man.”

When the reporter again pressed the Conservative leader on the issue of gender, Poilievre flipped the script and told him talking about this issue seemed like a waste of time and that he should be focused on more important matters affecting the nation.

“If Liberals want to talk about different labels that for gender that they want to put on passports in the United States, they can do that. I’m going to talk about the things that will bring home Canada’s promise,” he said.

While Poilievre has been vocal of late against some extreme issues relating to the woke left agenda, in other areas he has not been so strong.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, he said last week that he is not considering withdrawing Canada from the United Nations’ pro-abortion Paris Climate Agreement if he becomes prime minister.

Poilievre has been previously “red-lighted” by Campaign Life Coalition for his “pro-choice” views.

Share











