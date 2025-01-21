Poilievre demands Trudeau recall Parliament to deal with Trump tariff threats

'The Prime Minister has the power to ask the Governor General to cut short prorogation and get our Parliament working. Open Parliament. Take back control. Put Canada First,' Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre demanded.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau immediately reconvene Parliament on an “emergency” basis so Canada can deal with looming tariff threats hinted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Canada is facing a critical challenge. On February 1st we are facing the risk of unjustified 25% tariffs by our largest trading partner that would have damaging consequences across our country,” wrote Poilievre in a news release Tuesday, referencing Trump’s Monday comments in which the president again floated massive tariffs against Canada starting next month.

Poilievre recalled that the United States under Trump says it wants “to stop the illegal flow of drugs and other criminal activity at our border,” and it will use tariffs against Canada as a way of forcing compliance with U.S. demands. Poilievre also pointed to the fact that the Trudeau government has admitted “their weak border is a problem,” which is “why they announced a multibillion-dollar border plan.”

Poilievre added that while there is a plan in place, the Liberals “cannot fund” the project “because they shut down Parliament, preventing MPs and Senators from authorizing the funds.”

Poilievre said that while Canada also needs “retaliatory tariffs,” the situation as it stands is “something that requires urgent Parliamentary consideration” to prevent harsh tariffs.

“Canada has never been so weak, and things have never been so out of control. Liberals are putting themselves and their leadership politics ahead of the country. Freeland and Carney are fighting for power rather than fighting for Canada,” Poilievre charged, demanding that Trudeau reopen Parliament immediately “to pass new border controls, agree on trade retaliation and prepare a plan to rescue Canada’s weak economy.”

“The Prime Minister has the power to ask the Governor General to cut short prorogation and get our Parliament working. Open Parliament. Take back control. Put Canada First,” he wrote.

Trump took office Monday and while he did not enact tariffs against Canada and Mexico, he hinted they could be coming as early as February 1. However, with Trudeau having prorogued Parliament until March 24 until the Liberal Party elects a new leader, no action can be taken to potentially deter tariffs.

