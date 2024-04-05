Poilievre dodges question on if he would pull Canada from UN pro-abortion Paris Climate Agreement

While Poilievre has repeatedly promised to 'axe' the carbon tax, his refusal to commit to withdrawing from the UN's pro-abortion agreement and his promise to 'reduce emissions' has some conservatives concerned his big-picture goal differs little from Trudeau's.

NANAIMO, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has recently avoided answering whether he supports pulling Canada out of the United Nations’ Paris Climate Agreement.

During an April 1 press conference in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Poilievre dodged a question regarding Canada’s participation in the UN’s Paris Climate Agreement, which in addition to advancing many moral evils including abortion and contraception, allows Canada to be taxed for its emissions and has been criticized as a way for globalists to undermine national sovereignty.

“You’ve made it very clear if you form government you will axe the carbon tax, but will you also withdraw us from the underlying United Nations Paris Accord agreement which allows us to be unfairly taxed on our emissions while giving China a pass?” Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey questioned.

“We will not be unfairly taxed on our emissions, and I will not give China or any other country a pass,” Poilievre responded.

“We will reduce emissions and cost,” he continued. “But our approach is completely different than Trudeau’s.”

“His approach is taxes, mine is technology,” Poilievre added. “His approach is to raise the cost of traditional energy that we will need, my approach is to lower the cost of alternatives.”

While Poilievre has repeatedly promised to “axe” the carbon tax, his refusal to commit to withdrawing from the UN agreement and his promise to “reduce emissions” has some conservatives concerned his big-picture goal differs little from Trudeau’s.

People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier was quick to call out Poilievre, writing on X, “Instead of having a carbon tax, Poilievre will fund other programs to reduce emissions and reach the Paris accord targets that he supports.”

“Don’t be fooled, his goal is the same as Trudeau, but with different ways to tax you and spend on useless climate programs,” he warned.

This is not the first time Poilievre has seemed to ignore or dodge questions related to climate-based, globalist-led agendas.

In January, one of Poilievre’s MPs, Leslyn Lewis, came under fire after calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to leave the United Nations because the organization undermines national sovereignty and citizens’ personal autonomy.

Poilievre, however, remained silent on the matter and failed to defend Lewis, leading Trudeau to accuse him of muzzling his MPs from speaking on the matter.

As LifeSiteNews has reported, within the Paris Agreement’s Sustainable Development Goals is a 2030 target to have achieved “universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights,” a well known euphemism for abortion, contraception, and sterilization.

It also promotes the reduction and eventual elimination of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy, the same agenda being pushed by the World Economic Forum, the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” plan of which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

