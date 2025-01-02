Poilievre promises to keep men out of women’s jails after ‘sadistic’ murderer claims to be female

Pierre Poilievre's remarks were in response to 38-year-old Mohamad Al Ballouz, who is claiming to be female and asking to be placed in a women's prison after being found guilty of murdering his wife and two young children.

In a December 22 post on X, Poilievre responded to the case of Mohamad Al Ballouz, who, after being charged with the murders of his wife and two young children, began claiming to be a woman and now, after his conviction, wants to be placed in a female prison.

“Surreal: A man who killed his wife and two kids now claims he is a woman to go to a female prison,” he wrote.

“I can’t believe I have to say this: but when I’m PM, there will be no male prisoners in female jails,” Poilievre continued. “Period.”

Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the policy is to place prisoners according to their preferred gender, not according to biology. As a result, male rapists and murderers can be sent to prisons with females.

According to CTV News, on December 16, Al Ballouz, a 38-year-old from Quebec, was found guilty of the second-degree murder of his wife Synthia Bussières, the first-degree murders of five-year-old Eliam and two-year-old Zac, and one count of attempted arson.

Crown prosecutor Éric Nadeau explained that the murder took place in September 2022 when Al Ballouz slaughtered his family at their Brossard apartment. He stabbed his wife 23 times before suffocating his children and trying to set the apartment on fire. He then ingested windshield washer fluid, which is believed to have been a suicide attempt.

During the trial, Quebec Superior Justice Eric Downs described Al Ballouz as having a “sadistic character” and being “deeply narcissistic.” He was sentenced to life imprisonment with no chance of parole for 25 years, the maximum sentence in the nation.

Throughout the trial, Al Ballouz, a biological male, claimed to be a woman and demanded that he be referred to as “Levana,” a change which was made after he was charged for his crimes. Notably, the CBC’s report of the case refers to the convicted murder as “she” and uses his fake name.

Following his sentencing, the murderer requested to be sent to the Joliette Institution for Women; however, Downs responded that it is a decision for Correctional Service Canada.

While many Canadians celebrated Poilievre’s promise, some pointed out that Poilievre’s and his party’s support for pro-LGBT legislation has led to the Trudeau policy he now opposes.

“This is what Bill C-16 created, @PierrePoilievre, which half of your party voted for. You abstained,” pro-family activist Chris “Billboard” Elston said, referencing legislation passed in 2017 to restrict conversations and activity opposing the LGBT narrative.

“I’m thankful you’re finally speaking up, a little. There is much more insanity where this came from,” he continued. “You can’t make self-id the law and expect it not to be abused.”

“The Conservative Party must repeal Bill C-16 and Bill C-4 and stop treating gender identity as though it exists,” Elston declared.

“Your party voted in favour of Bill C-4/C-6 so stop gaslighting us,” another Canadian commented.

“The CPC vote for awful bills, that lead to victimized women, and then feign surprise at predictable outcomes,” she continued. “There are two sexes. Everything else is mental illness.”

