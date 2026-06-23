Poilievre says Canadian flag should never be taken down, replaced by ‘pride’ flag

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre was asked about a school replacing Canada's flag with a 'pride' flag and said, 'It’s time to stop tearing down statues, taking down flags. It’s time to do the opposite.'

VANCOUVER, British Columbia ( LifeSiteNews ) — Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre said the nation’s flag “should never” be taken down for “any” reason after he was asked about schools flying “pride flags” in place of the maple leaf.

“When I’m prime minister, we will fly the Canadian flag everywhere and always,” he told reporters in Vancouver on June 19. “We should never take down the Canadian flag for any reason. We have to be united now more than ever.”

Poilievre made the comments after being asked by a reporter about a school’s choice to fly the “pride flag” in place of Canada’s flag during June.

Recently, Trillium Woods Elementary School in Barrie, Ontario, took down its Canadian flag and put in its place a “pride flag” for “pride” month.

Poilievre added that he believes all Canadians are equal, but “we should be one country, one people, united under one flag. So, I also believe that it should be the Canadian flag at the top of Canadian flag poles.”

“It’s time to stop tearing down statues, taking down flags. It’s time to do the opposite,” he added.

Poilievre’s comments came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney attended a “pride flag” raising ceremony at the nation’s house of government and praised the LGBT agenda.

In addition to Carney, Ontario Premier Doug Ford recently posted “happy pride month” in a social media video in which he openly celebrated the LGBT agenda.

Across Canada, there has been an ongoing issue with so-called “pride” flags being raised at schools and city buildings. Many Canadians who have tried to oppose “pride flags” and “pride” crosswalks have faced discrimination.

Some Canadian towns have banned all non-Canadian, provincial, or municipal flags from flying at public buildings.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Carney’s 2026 budget includes millions in taxpayer money for “SLGBTQI+ communities,” gender equality, and “pride” safety.

Under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, the Liberal Party led the most pro-abortion government in Canadian history, spending more than $1 billion since 2020 to promote abortion and contraception at home and abroad.

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