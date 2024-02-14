Poilievre says Conservative Party won’t support taxpayer funding of ‘biased media’

The party leader admonished a reporter who asked why he refuses to back a $100 million government grant for mainstream media outlets.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre announced that his government would not support state-funded media.

During a February 12 interview, Poilievre explained after being heckled by a reporter on why he refuses to back a $100 million grant for mainstream media outlets.

“Our party does not support tax dollars for media outlets because that’s when we end up with biased media like you who come here and articulate the PMO talking points rather than delivering real news to the Canadian people,” Poilievre told the reporter.

— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 12, 2024

Poilievre’s comments come as mainstream media outlets continually request increased government funding as their viewership flounders. Legacy media journalists are projected to have roughly half of their salaries paid by the Liberal government after the $100 million Google agreement and the subsidies outlined in the Fall Economic Statement.

Mainstream Canadian media already receive massive federal payouts, but they have nearly doubled after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced increased payouts for legacy media outlets ahead of the 2025 election. The subsidies are expected to cost taxpayers $129 million over the next five years.

Many have pointed out that as a result of the massive payouts from Trudeau mainstream media has become nothing more than a propaganda mouthpiece for the Liberal government.

Indeed, the mainstream media’s liberal bias has not gone unnoticed by Canadians. Recent polling found that only one-third of Canadians consider mainstream media trustworthy and balanced.

Similarly, a recent study by Canada’s Public Health Agency revealed that less than a third of Canadians displayed “high trust” in the federal government, with “large media organizations” as well as celebrities getting even lower scores.

Large mainstream media outlets and “journalists” working for them scored a “high trust” rating of only 18%. That was followed by only 12% of people saying they trusted “ordinary people,” with celebrities receiving only an 8% “trust” rating.

Earlier this week, tech mogul and free speech advocate Elon Musk labeled the Toronto Star as “Canada’s Pravda” after Poilievre posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the outlet was preparing a “hit piece” on him and his family.

Similarly, in April, Poilievre labeled the CBC a “biased propaganda arm of the Liberal Party and frankly negatively affects all media.”

“For example, Canadian Press is negatively affected by the fact that you have to report favourably on the CBC if you want to keep your number one, taxpayer-funded client happy,” he said.

“We need a neutral and free media, not a propaganda arm for the Liberal Party. … When I am prime minister, we are going to have a free press where every day Canadians decide what they think rather than having Liberal propaganda jammed down their throats.”

Poilievre added that if he becomes prime minister he will cut “corporate welfare,” including money to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

However, despite being socially Conservative, Poilievre remains Liberal on many pro-family and pro-life issues.

Poilievre has previously voiced his support for homosexual “marriage,” and recently his wife made headlines for championing the couple’s pro-abortion views.

Last week, Poilievre expressed support for Alberta’s ban on “transitioning” kids after considerable backlash from Conservative for muzzling his MPs from speaking on the decision.

LifeSiteNews subsequently launched a VoterVoice campaign urging Poilievre leader to allow his MPs to freely endorse Smith’s legislation and espouse pro-family views at the federal level.

