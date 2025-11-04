Poilievre says he’ll only support Carney’s budget proposal if it doesn’t raise cost of living

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said his party 'will not vote to raise grocery prices and increase housing costs as the Liberals have done over the last decade.'

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) – Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre was coy on whether or not he would fully support the budget of Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government that includes millions of dollars for “SLGBTQI+ communities.”

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Poilievre said he is wiling to work with the Liberals as long as the budget is “affordable” for Canadians.

“I’m willing to work all through the night — tonight and tomorrow — to come up with an affordable budget that will make an affordable life for Canadians,” he told reporters at a press conference in Ottawa.

“But we will not vote to raise grocery prices and increase housing costs as the Liberals have done over the last decade.”

The Liberals released their budget today in the House of Commons, but full details are not yet known and a vote is still days away. The budget bill needs to be passed to prevent a general election.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Carney’s budget will include millions in taxpayer money for “SLGBTQI+ communities,” gender equality and “pride” safety.

The Liberal government says it will “increase” ongoing funding of $660.5 million over five years for “the Department for Women and Gender Equality,” which it claims “will ensure sustained progress toward equality and safety for women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people.”

Canadian taxpayers are already dealing with high inflation and high taxes , due in part to Liberal government overspending and excessive money printing, and even admitting that giving money to Ukraine comes at the “taxpayers’” expense.

As recently reported by LifeSiteNews, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem gave a grim assessment of the state of the economy, essentially telling Canadians that they should accept a “lower” standard of living.

This has been the main sticking point for Poilievre, who said the new budget must not include waste and further burden Canadian families.

Poilievre was asked if he would support a Christmas election if the budget fails to pass. In response, Poilievre noted he wants an “affordable budget that will give Canadians an affordable life before Christmas.” He accused Carney of “playing games and trying to force an election.”

Liberal House leader Steven MacKinnon said he hopes Poilievre will “order his troops to vote for it (budget)” to prevent a “expensive Christmas election here in Canada.”

Poilievre has said the budget deficit must not exceed $42 billion. It is estimated the budget deficit will be in the area of $68.5 billion.

The Bloc Québécois most likely will not support the budget. The NDP, which in the past propped up Liberals under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, say they will allow MPs to abstain from voting for or against it if they wish.

As for Carney, he has said the budget would be “an austerity and investment budget at the same time.”

Share











