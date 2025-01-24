Poilievre says his government wouldn’t leave pro-abortion Paris Climate Agreement

'We are not proposing that,' Pierre Poilievre said in French when asked if he, like U.S. President Donald Trump, would remove his country from the pro-abortion Paris Climate Agreement if elected.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Pierre Poilievre said he is not considering withdrawing Canada from the United Nations’ pro-abortion Paris Climate Agreement if he becomes prime minister.

When asked Wednesday if he would take Canada out of the pro-abortion Paris Climate Agreement, an action U.S. President Donald Trump took earlier this week just moments after being inaugurated, Poilievre, while speaking in French, replied, “We are not proposing that.”

As LifeSiteNews has reported, the UN’s Paris Climate Agreement advances many moral evils including abortion and contraception. The agreement also allows Canada to be taxed for its emissions, and has been blasted as a pathway for globalists to undermine the national sovereignty of countries that sign the treaty.

Poilievre’s latest comments, while more direct than before, echo a 2023 statement he made in which he confirmed he was “not proposing” that Canada exit the globalist-backed agreement.

Last April, Poilievre was again coy when asked about his feelings on staying in the treaty. By contrast, one of his MPs, Leslyn Lewis, has repeatedly called for Canada to leave the UN-led agreement as well as other similar agreements.

Criticizing the move, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, Maxime Bernier, blasted Poilievre, calling him “pandering Pierre.”

“Pandering Pierre confirmed that a Conservative government will NOT withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord will NOT pull out of the World Health Organization and will NOT make changes to the equalization program,” wrote Bernier on X today.

— Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) January 24, 2025

“The PPC will be there when you are ready,” he added, referring to his own party’s commitment to exiting the agreement.

Poilievre himself has been previously “red lighted” by Campaign Life Coalition for his “pro-choice” views.

