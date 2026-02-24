Poilievre slams $750k fine against Canadian school trustee: ‘Insane and Orwellian’

'Governments and kangaroo courts now chill freedom of expression instead of fighting crime. Just ask the B.C. school board trustee' who said there are two genders, the Conservative leader said.

OTTAWA — ( LifeSiteNews ) — Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre blasted a recent human rights tribunal ruling that imposed a major fine against a former Canadian school board trustee who spoke about the biological fact that there are only two genders.

“This is insane and Orwellian,” Poilievre said in a recent X post after Barry Neufeld, a former Chilliwack, British Columbia, school trustee, was fined $750,000.

“Governments and kangaroo courts now chill freedom of expression instead of fighting crime, censoring people who dare to speak their minds. Just ask the B.C. school board trustee who got slapped with a $750,000 fine for saying there are two genders,” Poilievre wrote.

Poilievre said that when it comes to “kangaroo court” rulings in Canada, “Enough is enough.”

“We must defend the truth and free speech against these mad censors,” he added.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Neufeld criticized a pro-LGBT member for posting sexual content and also spoke about the biological fact that there are only two genders

After a February 18 decision by the BC Human Rights Tribunal, he was handed the fine.

The Tribunal concluded that 24 of Neufeld’s publications amounted to discrimination and constituted hate speech.

It ruled that the per-person dollar amounts awarded were “reasonable, if not modest.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Neufeld was released late last year after he criticized a trustee who posted sexual content online.

On November 24, Neufeld turned himself in at the Chilliwack Law Courts after he was unable to pay fines for criticizing the election of school trustee Carin Bondar, who made sexually explicit “science” videos.

According to the tribunal, Neufeld had made discriminatory comments against “LGBTQ” teachers over five years.

The total award amount of $750,000 is to be distributed among members as part of the suit by the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association within six months.

Anyone who would like to support Neufeld can do so here.

