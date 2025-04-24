Poilievre slams Carney’s ties to Communist China during election debate

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney for his ties to communist China, accusing him of failing to address foreign interference ahead of the election.

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre called out Prime Minister Mark Carney for his ties to Communist China during last week’s election debate, an issue that keeps coming up for the Liberal leader.

During the April 17 election debate, Poilievre drew strong attention to Carney’s seemingly close relationship with China after Carney accused the Conservative leader of being unable to get his security clearance – which Poilievre says is a misleading accusation because part of receiving such a clearance involves taking an oath of secrecy which would prevent the Conservative leader from speaking out about potential foreign interference matters without risking prosecution, something he maintains he must be allowed to do as official opposition leader.

“We have our top-secret security clearance,” Carney began, motioning to New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet. “I got mine within three weeks, it wasn’t hard … It is now 950 days, if my numbers are right, since you’ve had the opportunity to get your top-secret security clearance, and you’ve refused. Why?”

Poilievre explained that while he could easily get his security clearance, the Liberal government has mandated that those with such clearance are essentially prevented from sharing the information with Canadians.

“When the government made this recent offer,” he continued, “they said that if I got the secret security clearance briefings, that I would be gagged under the security law and I could be prosecuted if I spoke freely about matters of foreign interference.”

Poilievre explained that “given that Canada has experienced Chinese interference by Beijing—the government of China—in two consecutive elections, I needed to do my job to speak freely without fear of prosecution.”

He pointed out that this decision was good as it allowed him to speak out regarding a Liberal MP who resigned after being exposed for suggesting Canadians turn in a Conservative Party candidate to the Chinese consulate to collect a bounty placed on the man by the communist regime.

Poilievre pointed out that perhaps Carney’s refusal to oust the Liberal MP, who eventually resigned on his own accord, “might have something to do with the fact that you went to China not long ago to get a quarter-billion dollar loan for your company.”

“The reality is, you refused to stand up for a Canadian who was being threatened by a foreign government, and I was able to speak freely on that matter because I refused the gag order that the Liberal government of Canada tried to impose on me,” Poilievre slammed.

Carney did not refute the claim but instead deflected saying that Canada’s election interference goes beyond China.

This is hardly the first time that Carney’s China connection has been pointed out ahead of the April 28 election. Earlier this month, Canada’s Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force (SITE) confirmed that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government was behind an online “operation” on WeChat to paint Carney in a positive light. As reported by LifeSiteNews, a new exposé by investigative journalist Sam Cooper claims there is compelling evidence that Carney and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are strongly influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to China and the World Economic Forum.

LifeSiteNews recently reported that the Conservative Party sounded the alarm by sharing a 2016 video of Carney saying the Communist Chinese regime’s “perspective” on things is “one of its many strengths.”

LifeSiteNews reported earlier this month that the Liberal Party under Carney has seen three MP candidates drop out of the election race over allegations of foreign interference.

All of this comes after the Foreign Interference Commission concluded that operatives from China may have had a hand in helping to elect a handful of MPs in both the 2019 and 2021 Canadian federal elections. It also determined that China was the primary foreign interference threat to Canada.

