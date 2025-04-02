Poilievre slams Liberals’ ‘safe supply’ drug policy as a ‘deadly disaster’

The Conservative Party of Canada leader emphasized that millions of dollars were spent on a failed policy to decriminalize hard drugs and promised to end the 'radical' agenda if he becomes prime minister.

(LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre ripped the Liberal government’s failed record on its so-called “safe supply” drug decriminalization policy, calling it a cold-hearted disaster that left thousands dead from overdose.

“I said this policy of decriminalizing and handing out drugs on our streets was a disaster,” Poilievre recently told reporters while on the campaign trail.

“The Liberals attacked me mercilessly for it, saying it was coldhearted and mean. Well, what was coldhearted and mean was leaving those people in tent cities dying of drug overdoses.”

The Liberal government’s “safe supply” drug policy saw millions of dollars spent in the province of British Columbia, where hard drugs were decriminalized on a trial basis, as well as in other provinces to promote the distribution of free drugs.

Poilievre laid bare the facts about the lax drug policy put in place under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying the “radical drug policies of the Liberals have been a deadly disaster.”

“British Columbia is perhaps the worst place on Earth for drug overdoses as a result of these very radical experiments,” he said.

Canadians will be heading to the polls on April 28 after Prime Minister Mark Carney triggered a recent election. The CPC has called out some Liberal Party election candidates who they say want to promote a “radical drug agenda.”

Poilievre said that what needs to be done is to “ban the drugs, stop giving out tax-funded opioids, shut down the drug consumption sites and put the resources into treatment and recovery to bring our loved ones home drug-free.”

He said what is needed is “detox, counseling, group therapy.”

“My message to anyone out there who is struggling with addiction: hang on, have hope. Help is on the way,” he added.

Recently, LifeSiteNews reported that the British Columbia government decided to stop a so-called “safe supply” free drug program in light of a report revealing many of the hard drugs distributed via pharmacies were resold on the black market.

Records show that the Liberal government has spent approximately $820 million from 2017 to 2022 on its Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy. However, even Canada’s own Department of Health in a 2023 report admitted that the Liberal’s drug program only had “minimal” results.

Last year, the Liberal government was forced to end a three-year drug decriminalizing experiment in British Columbia that allowed people to have small amounts of cocaine and other hard drugs on hand without charge. However, public complaints about social disorder went through the roof during the experiment.

Official figures show that overdoses went up during the decriminalization trial, with 3,313 deaths over 15 months, compared with 2,843 in the same time frame before drugs were temporarily legalized.

Trudeau’s loose drug initiatives were deemed such a disaster in British Columbia that Premier David Eby’s government asked Trudeau to re-criminalize narcotic use in public spaces, a request that was granted.

The effects of decriminalizing hard drugs in various parts of Canada have been exposed by certain media outlets. Two documentaries, Aaron Gunn’s Canada is Dying and U.K. Telegraph journalist Steven Edginton’s mini-documentary Canada’s Woke Nightmare: A Warning to the West, detail the grim reality of the drug crisis, particularly in British Columbia.

