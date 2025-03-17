Poilievre slams new PM Carney, says he was ‘installed’ by ‘Justin Trudeau’s insiders’

Mark Carney ‘has no mandate,’ Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre said late last week. ‘He has not been elected by the Canadian people. He’s been installed by the Liberal establishment and Justin Trudeau's insiders.’

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, only shortly after Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister, blasted him as an “establishment” Liberal politician who was “installed” by “Justin Trudeau’s insiders.”

“He has no mandate. He has not been elected by the Canadian people. He’s been installed by the Liberal establishment and Justin Trudeau’s insiders,” said Poilievre of Carney in a press conference late last week.

Poilievre noted how both before and after he was installed as PM over Justin Trudeau, Carney has been “hiding” from the press.

“They have been hiding from the media because every time he answers questions, he gets caught in lies or says incredibly idiotic things,” he added.

Poilievre also took a shot at how Carney was elected by Liberal Party members to take over the Liberal Party, saying the “numbers” from the voting were low.

“Those numbers are either just pathetically low because Canadians did not want to vote for a weak, conflicted Mark Carney who had sold out the country by moving money and jobs out of Canada, or they show something more suspicious,” he said.

Carney was installed as Canada’s 24th prime minister last Friday, taking over from Justin Trudeau after Carney was earlier voted in as the new Liberal Party leader. He now is the nation’s PM despite not being an MP.

He, as reported by LifeSiteNews, has admitted he is an “elitist” and a “globalist” and had earlier promised the transition to his new government would be “quick,” however it is not yet known if an election will be called before parliament is set to resume on March 24.

Last week, before Carney was installed, Poilievre warned that once Carney becomes prime minister, he will quickly “sell out Canada” and warned Canadians about his globalist links.

Poilievre has said that an election needs to called at once so Canadians can select for themselves whom they want to govern the nation.

In addition to ties to the World Economic Forum, Carney has a history of promoting or endorsing anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts.

LifeSiteNews recently published a report highlighting an exposé by investigative journalist Sam Cooper, who said there is compelling evidence Carney is strongly influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to communist China and the World Economic Forum.

Share











