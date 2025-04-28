Poilievre sounds alarm over federal report predicting dystopian collapse of Canada

The Liberal government report sees as 'plausible' a future for Canada in which home ownership and basic necessities like food being out of reach for large swaths of the country by 2040.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre urged Canadians last week to read a “jaw-dropping” federal report that warns the nation could be headed for large-scale economic and social collapse.

“This is a jaw-dropping report,” Poilievre commented, referring to the Liberal government’s own Privy Council report titled Future Lives: Social Mobility In Question.

“If I had alleged the things in this report the media would be attacking me as outlandish,” Poilievre said. “But this is what the government says the future has in store on our current trajectory.”

The report, which desires to provide an estimated glimpse into the “plausible” scenarios Canada will find itself in by the year 2040, predicts that home ownership and post-secondary education will become massively unaffordable for the masses, and that “more people may struggle to afford rent, bills or groceries” which would cause workers to leave the country.

“People may start to hunt, fish and forage on public lands,” the report reads, saying in another part that the scenario “paints a picture of Canada in 2040 in which most Canadians find themselves stuck in the socioeconomic conditions of their birth and many face the very real possibility of downward social mobility,”

Speaking about the report last Wednesday, Poilievre put the blame for this “plausible” scenario on the shoulders of the Liberals and the massive spike in the cost of living since taking power in 2015.

“Can you imagine, in Canada, where people are to the point where they can’t even go into a grocery store any more and they actually have to go forage on public lands in order to scrape out an existence?” Poilievre asked, noting how short the timeline is for this scenario. “It’s not for a hundred years from now, it’s for 15 years from now.”

“Is that the future you want for your kids? That is not change. That is more of the inflationary spiral the Liberals have brought us over the lost decade,” Poilievre charged.

“Predictions about housing shortages, mental health crises and a loss of hope for many Canadians are already the reality,” the Conservative leader continued.

Poilievre’s warning comes after Canada’s most vocal taxpayer watchdog, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) group recently slammed Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new Liberal Party 2025 election plan “Canada Strong” as “irresponsible” for including billions in new inflationary spending promises.

The CTF similarly blasted the Liberal government under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year as being completely “out of touch” with everyday Canadians after Trudeau suggested his climate “change” policies were more important than the concerns of families trying to stay financially afloat.

Share











