Poilievre supports Alberta’s decision to keep men out of women’s sports

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has backed Alberta’s decision to keep gender-confused men out of women’s sports.

In a December 17 Facebook post, Poilievre commended Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for protecting women’s sports after the province was attacked by Skate Canada for refusing to let gender-confused men compete against women.

“Premier Smith is right: biological men don’t belong in women’s sports—period,” Poilievre posted. “Protect safety and fairness for women and girls.”

Unfortunately, Poilievre stopped short of committing to introducing any changes to current policies which leave female athletes vulnerable to gender-confused men.

Many Canadians responded to Poilievre’s post commending him for defending women and calling on him to implement legislation to protect women’s sports across Canada.

“No amount of medication or surgery can reverse in entirety the difference in muscle mass and bone structure one acquires through puberty,” one user wrote. “Anyone who suggests otherwise is actively working against women’s sports.”

“It’s stuff like this that makes me proud to be albertan,” another commented.

Women’s sports and safety has become a hot topic in Canada this week after Skate Canada announced that it would not host events in Alberta due to the province’s pro-women policy banning men from women’s competitions.

“Skate Canada has determined that we are unable to host events in the province while maintaining our national standards for safe and inclusive sport,” the group declared.

Under Alberta’s Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, passed last December, biological men who claim to be women are prevented from competing in women’s sports.

Notably, Skate Canada’s statement failed to address safety and fairness concerns for women who are forced to compete against stronger, and sometimes violent, male competitors who claim to be women.

Smith quickly responded to the decision, condemning it as “disgraceful” and renewing her commitment to protect women and girls.

“Women and girls have the right to play competitive sports in a safe and fair environment against other biological females,” Smith declared. “This view is held by a vast majority of Albertans and Canadians. It is also common sense and common decency.”

While Skate Canada maintains that gender-confused men should compete against women, the International Olympic Committee is reportedly moving to ban gender-confused men from women’s Olympic sports.

The move comes after studies have repeatedly revealed what almost everyone already knew was true, namely that males have a considerable innate advantage over women in athletics.

Indeed, a recent study published in Sports Medicine found that a year of “transgender” hormone drugs results in “very modest changes” in the inherent strength advantages of men.

Additionally, male athletes competing in women’s sports are known to be violent, especially toward female athletes who oppose their dominance in women’s sports.

Last August, Albertan male powerlifter “Anne” Andres was suspended for six months after a slew of death threats and harassments against his female competitors.

