Poilievre tells Conservative MPs not to comment on Alberta’s ban on child ‘sex-changes’

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– Pierre Poilievre, leader of the federal Conservative Party of Canada, has placed a muzzle on his MPs by telling them not to directly comment on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s decision to ban doctors from surgically “transitioning” children.

According to an internal email obtained by the Globe and Mail last Thursday, Poilievre’s team sent talking points to his MPs on how to speak about Alberta’s new ban on “transgender” surgeries for minors.

MPs, as per the email, were also asked to notify Poilievre’s office regarding all media requests they get about Alberta’s new forthcoming rule and to not make any comments themselves.

Chris Elston, a prominent Canadian parental rights advocate known as “Billboard Chris,” was quick to rip Poilievre for his apparent muzzling of his MPs.

“Canadian ‘Conservative’ leader @PierrePoilievre has put a muzzle on his fellow conservative MPs. They’re not allowed to comment on Alberta’s new policies to stop child transition,” posted Elston on X (formerly Twitter) last Friday.

“Imagine calling yourself a conservative and refusing to condemn the cutting up and sterilization of children.”

The Conservative Party’s talking points to MPs came in the form of four main messages and were sent last Thursday, the day after Smith announced her ban on “transgender” surgery for minors. The first message to MPs, something Poilievre has noted before, is that parents are the primary educators of their kids.

The talking points also note that provincial governments in Canada have full authority over health and education matters, as per the constitution, and that it is the provincial premiers that have final say on laws passed in their provinces, not the federal government.

The third point noted how adults have the right to freely choose how they live, with the fourth point stating how all Canadians need respect when it comes to issues of sexuality and “gender identity.”

Last Wednesday, Smith announced what is perhaps the strongest pro-family legislation in Canada, protecting kids from life-altering so-called “top and bottom” surgeries as well as other extreme forms of transgender ideology.

Smith said her United Conservative Party (UCP) government will soon be introducing legislation which, if passed, would bar doctors in the province from medically or surgically “transitioning” children under 17. The new legislation will also mandate parental consent for pronoun changes in school. Coming in the fall will be additional legislation that bans biological men who claim to be women from competing in women’s sports.

The news was praised by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) which said Smith’s forthcoming legislation to ban doctors from medically or surgically “transitioning” children, is a “political miracle.”

The Liberal Party under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Smith’s pro-family proposal, with Health Minister Mark Holland saying he is “deeply disturbed” by the decision to protect children from gender ideology.

In a vague message last week, Trudeau told reporters regarding Alberta’s decision that “Canadians need to know that the federal government and all Canadians will be there to protect youth.”

Included in Alberta’s forthcoming regulations include a ban on so-called “top” surgeries (mastectomies, breast constructions) as well as “bottom” surgeries (vaginoplasties, phalloplasties) for children 17 and under. Puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones are also restricted to those age 16 and older but only with parental consent.

“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” Smith warned in a video posted to X last week that announced the new legislation.

Gender identity can be a hard thing to talk about, especially when you are involved. But this conversation is extremely important and parental involvement is critical. Kids need to know we love and support them.

“Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth, no matter how well-intentioned and sincere, poses a risk to that child’s future.”

Poilievre responds to a question about muzzling his MPs but gives no straight answer

Today, Poilievre was asked by reporters about the internal email sent to his MPs but refused to give a direct answer, instead saying that the media and the Liberal Party under Trudeau are using the issue [the ban on “transgender” surgery for minors] to distract from their disastrous track “record” on issues.

“Justin Trudeau does not want to defend his appalling record of sending two million people to food banks, and so he’s spreading disinformation on the subject with the help of the media who want to cover up his failures,” said Poilievre.

Poilievre also said, however, without mentioning the issue directly, that Canada needs to “let parents raise kids, and provinces run schools and hospitals.”

“That’s my commonsense approach, and it’s time to bring it home.”

Thus far, none of his top MPs, even notable pro-family, and life ones such as Leslyn Lewis, have commented on Alberta’s forthcoming ban on “transgender” surgeries for minors.

Today, Smith was in Ottawa to speak in favor of her province’s oil and gas industry, and met with many CPC MPs, however it is not clear if she spoke to them about her legislation.

While Alberta’s forthcoming rules will be the strongest thus far in Canada when it comes to protecting kids from the most extreme aspects of the transgender movement, the conservative-led governments of Saskatchewan and New Brunswick have also taken steps to protect kids in the past year.

Saskatchewan, under Premier Scott Moe, recently passed a new policy protecting parental rights that states parents must be told if their child changes “genders” at school.

