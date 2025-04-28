Poilievre tells Trump to ‘stay out’ of Canada’s elections after more 51st state rhetoric

'President Trump, stay out of our election. The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre told U.S. President Donald Trump to “stay out of” Canada’s electoral process after the president yet again suggested Canada become the 51st U.S. state.

“President Trump, stay out of our election. The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box,” wrote Poilievre on X Monday morning.

President Trump, stay out of our election. The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box. Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state. Today Canadians can vote for change so we can strengthen… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 28, 2025

“Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state.”

Poilievre was responding to a post Trump issued on his Truth Social platform on Monday in which he wrote, “Good luck to the Great people of Canada. Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st State of the United States of America.”

Today, Canadians from coast to coast head to the polls in the 45th general election. Some of the latest polls from aggregated data show the Conservatives slightly ahead of the Liberals under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Poilievre said that when it comes to today’s election, “Canadians can vote for change so we can strengthen our country, stand on our own two feet and stand up to America from a position of strength.”

Trump has routinely suggested that Canada become an American state in recent months, often making such statements while talking about or implementing trade tariffs on Canadian goods.

Trump has also indicated that he would prefer Liberal leader Mark Carney to win the election, calling Poilievre “no friend” of his.

Poilievre has blasted Carney as an “establishment” Liberal politician who was “installed” by “Justin Trudeau’s insiders,” and has used Trump’s quasi-endorsement as proof Carney will not put Canada first.

Poilievre argued that Trump endorsed Carney because the U.S. president “knows” Poilievre would be a “tough negotiator.”

