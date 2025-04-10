Poilievre vows Conservatives will ‘never’ change law allowing unlimited abortion

'We will defend women's freedom of choice,' Pierre Poilievre said, referring to abortion, which is currently permitted in Canada through all nine months of pregnancy.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre showed his true colors this week, saying it is a “guarantee” his government would “never” restrict Canada’s permissive abortion regime which allows the deadly practice through all nine months of pregnancy.

Unbelievable. In the middle of an election, Canada’s so-called “Conservative” leader vows to protect the world’s most extreme abortion regime—fully taxpayer-funded abortions, even up to birth. And he wants to be Prime Minister? pic.twitter.com/JUJ00HRx3m — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) April 10, 2025

“We will defend women’s freedom of choice,” Poilievre told Quebec entrepreneur Olivier Primeau in a near-hour-long podcast in French published April 9.

Primeau interrupted Poilievre to confirm the politician meant he was talking about “abortion,” to which Poilievre confirmed by saying “yes.”

“Yes, we will never change the law on abortion, we have already adopted… a policy for the Conservative Party 20 years ago saying that we will never change the rules or laws to restrict abortion,” Poilievre added.

Primeau told Poilievre that a lot of his pro-abortion listeners were going to be “extremely happy to hear” that he would not reopen the debate in Canada.

Poilievre, who was raised Catholic, proceeded to hammer out his pro-abortion stance even further, assuring listeners that they can trust him to continue permitting abortion because the Conservatives, who under Stephen Harper were in power for ten years with a majority in the Senate and the House of Commons, “never changed the laws on that.”

“I can guarantee that a Conservative government will never allow the law to be changed to restrict the freedom of choice for women,” insisted Poilievre.

His comments drew immediate backlash from some of Canada’s top pro-life advocates.

“Here’s exactly why pro-life Canadians are so disappointed with @PierrePoilievre. He has completely thrown preborn babies under the bus in his quest for power,” wrote Campaign Life Coalition Director of Communications Pete Baklinski on X Thursday.

Here’s exactly why pro-life Canadians are so disappointed with @PierrePoilievre. He has completely thrown preborn babies under the bus in his quest for power. He used to be pro-life and was even green-lighted by @CampaignLife at one point, but he jettisoned his values when he… pic.twitter.com/9CnWOBXuP7 — Pro-life Canadian Man (@PeteBaklinski) April 10, 2025

Baklinski noted that Poilievre, earlier in his career, was “pro-life and was even green-lighted” by the pro-life group.

“He jettisoned his values when he deemed it politically expedient to do so,” accused Baklinski. “He’s just another power-hungry politician who tramples on the right to life of the preborn in an attempt to gain power.”

“He champions killing preborn babies in his grasp for power,” added the pro-lifer. “Is there anyone else who sees how disturbing this is?”

Poilievre’s commitment to abortion means he holds the same position on the issue as his rival, Liberal leader and current Prime Minister Mark Carney. Trudeau, too, shared this view.

In fact, Carney was just seen on video this week receiving Holy Communion at a Mass during which the priest rightly condemned abortion as “murder” and warned against mortal sin.

According to CLC, abortion has killed over four million preborn babies in Canada since its legalization in 1969, roughly equivalent to the population of Alberta.

