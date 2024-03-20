Poilievre vows to introduce non-confidence motion if Trudeau doesn’t scrap carbon tax hike

Pierre Poilievre's pledge for a motion of non-confidence comes as Trudeau continues to refuse to pause his April 1 carbon tax hike despite 70% of Canadians and 70% of provincial premiers opposing the increase.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has promised to put forward a non-confidence motion to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau if he refuses to scrap the carbon tax hike slated for April 1.

During a March 20 Conservative caucus, Poilievre announced that he will introduce a non-confidence motion to force a “carbon tax election” if Trudeau refuses to scrap the 23 percent carbon tax increase scheduled for April 1.

“Today I am announcing that I am giving Trudeau one last chance to spike his hike. One last chance and only one more day,” Poilievre said.

BREAKING: Common sense Conservatives will move a motion to declare non-confidence in the Trudeau government & call for a carbon tax election https://t.co/VdOa5T0qya — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 20, 2024

“If Trudeau does not declare today an end to his forthcoming tax increases on food, gas and heat, that we will introduce a motion of non-confidence in the prime minister,” he promised.

Poilievre’s motion warns “that the House declare non-confidence in the Prime Minister and his costly government for increasing the carbon tax 23% on April 1, as part of his plan to quadruple the tax while Canadians cannot afford to eat, heat and house themselves, and call for the House to be dissolved so Canadians can vote in a carbon tax election.”

Poilievre told Trudeau that he has until Thursday to rescind the coming hike, explaining that the tax increase will only increase food prices for already struggling Canadian.

“A 23% increase on your gas, your heat and your groceries, because if you tax the farmer who makes the food, the trucker who ships the food, you tax all who buy the food,” Poilievre declared.

“Canadians are good and decent people,” he added. “They do not have to live like this. They should not have to give up on the things that we all used to take for granted like affordable food and homes all for the ego and incompetence of one man.”

Poilievre also addressed Trudeau’s claim that Canadians receive more in rebates than they pay with carbon tax, citing figures from the Parliamentary Budget Office.

According to the March report by the PBO, the government rebates are insufficient to cover the rising costs of fuel under Trudeau’s carbon tax, leaving Canadians to pay the balance.

“I go into this painful excruciating detail to debunk the dangerous disinformation mouthed by the Prime Minister and repeated by the media,” he explained.

“Life was not like this before Justin Trudeau, it will not be like this after he is gone,” he promised. “We’re going to replace the hurt that he has caused with the hope that Canadians need.”

Poilievre’s promise comes as Trudeau recently repeated his refusal to pause the carbon tax hike scheduled for April 1 despite appeals from seven of ten provincial premiers, and polls suggesting 70 percent of Canadians also oppose the hike.

While Trudeau’s dismal polling numbers suggest an election to oust him as prime minister would be welcomed by Canadians, many conservatives remain wary of Poilievre, the likely winner.

Poilievre has previously voiced his support for homosexual “marriage,” and recently his wife made headlines for championing the couple’s pro-abortion views.

While he has recently made statements in favor of the pro-family movement’s opposition to puberty blockers for children and other issues, he has refrained from pledging any action if he were elected prime minister, choosing instead to insist that such matters are best left under provincial jurisdiction.

