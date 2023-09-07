Poilievre’s Conservatives hold massive lead over Trudeau’s Liberals, poll finds

Polls continue to show that if an election were held today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals would lose in significant fashion to Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives.

(LifeSiteNews) –– According to a new poll, if an election were held today, the Conservative Party of Canada under its leader Pierre Poilievre would handily win a majority government with some 179 seats, a sizable increase from its current seat count of 117.

This scenario is according to a recent poll from 338Canada, which shows Poilievre’s Conservatives mopping up the House of Commons floor with massive gains whilst reducing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party seat count from 158 to just 103.

In data released today by Angus Reid, 32 percent of Canadians say Poilievre would best lead the country, with only 17 percent saying the same thing for Trudeau.

This, according to pollsters, is a crucial finding indicating Trudeau’s days as prime minister are numbered.

“The popularity of both the governing party and its leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have been on a consistent slide, and the latest results of a public opinion survey from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute do nothing to reassure a shrinking Liberal base,” wrote pollsters.

“More critically, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is now seen as best prime minister by twice as many as those who say the same of the actual prime minister (32 versus 17 per cent) and is additionally viewed by a plurality (41 per cent) as best to manage the economy.”

Trudeau’s Liberals currently have 158 seats, while the New Democratic Party (NDP) has 25 and the Bloc Québécois has 32.

The 338Canada poll shows that if an election were held today, the Bloc Québécois would take home 33 seats while the NDP would win only 21 seats. The Green Party would win 2 seats, while Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada (PPC) would win none.

In the House of Commons, 170 seats are needed for a majority, from a total of 338 available seats.

The 338Canada poll was published on September 3, 2023, and is “a statistical model of electoral projections based on opinion polls, electoral history, and demographic data.”

The poll also found that Poilievre’s Conservatives have a 98 percent probability of winning the most seats, whether that be a minority or majority government.

A recent Abacus Data federal poll also shows increased support for the Conservatives, with them being up six points to 40 percent support, with the Trudeau Liberals down 7 points to 26 percent support.

The ‘end’ is near for Trudeau, commentators say

Political commentator Paul Mitchell opined that in light of the recent data, Liberal Party “insiders” will no doubt conduct their own internal polls to see where support lies for Trudeau. If low support is confirmed, Mitchell says it is likely Trudeau’s days as Liberal leader are coming to a close.

“The Liberal Party of Canada will be doing internal polling, and if these results are confirmed, then Trudeau will soon be asked to step down, so the Libs can find a new conman to run their imploding party,” observed Mitchell on X, formerly Twitter.

“Unless these numbers are wrong, the end draws near for Skippy.”

Political commentator for the Western Standard Cory Morgan also said the polling numbers spell disaster for Trudeau’s Liberals.

“Nothing less than a nosedive for the Trudeau Liberals. Morbidly fascinating watching to see just how long Trudeau will cling to the leadership & how low those support numbers will go,” posted Morgan on X.

The next federal election is not scheduled until 2025, and Trudeau’s minority Liberal government is only in power today due to an agreement it has with the NDP.

While the Trudeau Liberals have typically had success with younger Canadians, recent polling data shows that it is Poilievre’s Conservatives that have the strongest support from the youngest cohort. Some 39.2 percent of voters aged 18-29 plan to vote Conservative, according to Nanos Research, while only 15.97 percent of the same group plan to vote Liberal.

Trudeau Liberals embattled with scandals

Trudeau’s popularity has been in a slow and steady decline since he first became prime minister in 2015.

Besides unpopular COVID mandates, which included banning the vaccine-free from flying for a time, under Trudeau Canadians have been faced with the highest interest rates in 22 years, which many have attributed primarily to the fact that his government’s massive deficit spending has sent inflation to levels not seen in decades.

There is also the issue of alleged Communist Chinese interference in Canada’s last two federal elections – both of which saw Trudeau’s Liberals reelected – which has sowed doubt among citizens about the integrity of the nation’s democratic process.

Trudeau’s internet censorship laws have also been very unpopular. His Online News Act has meant Canadians can no longer access news on Facebook or Instagram, due to parent company Meta refusing to pay the fees that will soon be mandated by the act.

As for Poilievre, he has openly condemned the Online News Act as something from George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984,” and has promised if elected prime minister he would repeal the bill.

He has also promised to get rid of the unpopular carbon tax and focus on economic productivity and the country’s housing affordability crisis.

In recent months, Poilievre has also come out in favor of parental rights, saying “parental rights come before the government’s rights” and parents alone have the final say on what their kids learn in school.

Despite Poilievre’s increasingly popularity, social conservatives still worry about his voting record on issues of life and family.

