Poilievre’s Conservatives reject pro-family, pro-life candidate

Pro-life and pro-family former MP Pierre Lemieux announced he will not be the Conservative candidate for his riding after the party declined to nominate him without explanation.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Conservative Party has informed a former pro-life and pro-family MP that he will not be the candidate for his riding in the upcoming federal election.

In a March 23 post on Facebook, Pierre Lemieux, one of the few pro-life and pro-family Conservative politicians, revealed that he has been informed he will not be the Conservative Party candidate for his local riding, despite representing the party from that area from 2006 to 2015 under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

“I want you to know that, disappointingly, the Conservative Party has determined that I am not the Conservative Candidate for my riding,” he wrote. “No reason was provided.”

Lemieux served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ontario riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell from 2006 to 2015. During this time, Campaign Life Coalition “green lighted” him as a pro-life and pro-family candidate.

This winter, he was seeking nomination for the newly formed riding of Prescott-Russell-Cumberland.

However, Lemieux says he was not able to secure the nomination or even have his nomination put to a vote, a decision made by the Conservative Party under Pierre Poilievre without explanation.

“I greatly appreciate your support for me and for my desire to serve you and to serve our country again in federal politics,” Lemieux wrote. “I was always 100% committed to this very important undertaking – and I thank you for all that you did to help and for the sacrifices you made. I am extremely happy and impressed with all that we achieved together. ”

“When I started my Nomination campaign two years ago, I offered to God that if He wanted me to serve Him in federal politics once again, then I would do everything possible to do so,” he continued. “And that if He did not want this, then may His Holy Will be done.”

“This remained my daily prayer throughout my Nomination Campaign,” Lemieux said. “I did indeed work extremely hard – I can assure you that there was nothing left undone.”

“Yes, the human part of me is very disappointed,” he admitted. “But I remind myself of Joshua 1:9: ‘Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.'”

LifeSiteNews’s John-Henry Westen responded to the news on X, writing, ” And THIS is why so many Canadians believe @PierrePoilievre is a fraud.”

And THIS is why so many Canadians believe @PierrePoilievre is a fraud.

The most promising political leader in Canada isn’t even allowed to run for a Conservative nomination.

Absolute disgrace.

No wonder @realDonaldTrump said he’d rather see @MarkJCarney win! pic.twitter.com/WvAcsQak6f — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) March 23, 2025

“The most promising political leader in Canada isn’t even allowed to run for a Conservative nomination,” he wrote. ” Absolute disgrace.”

Share











