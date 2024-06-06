Poilievre’s deputy Conservative leader attends LGBT flag-raising ceremony with Trudeau

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's deputy Melissa Lantsman, a self-professed lesbian, attended an LGBT 'pride' flag raising ceremony with Trudeau on Parliament Hill earlier this week, drawing ire from pro-family citizens.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Standing alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Liberal MPs, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s deputy, Melissa Lantsman, attended the LGBT “pride” flag raising ceremony on Parliament Hill this week.

On June 3, Lantsman, a self-proclaimed lesbian, participated in the “pride” flag raising ceremony led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to mark the beginning of “pride” month – which celebrates the LGBT lifestyle while often demonizing anyone who opposes it.

“Conservative leader @PierrePoilievre (the guy who ate the apple in that excellent video embarrassing a journalist) had his deputy @MelissaLantsman attend the ceremony raising this hideous flag,” pro-family activist Christ Elson, who goes by the handle Billboard Chris, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Those who think we’re getting a ‘conservative’ leader when he beats Trudeau are going to be disappointed,” he warned.

Many citizens responded to the post, warning that a Poilievre-led Conservative government may only be marginally better than the current Trudeau government, especially on issues of life and family.

“It’s all theatre. He’s going to be exactly like Trudeau on social issues and immigration,” wrote one user.

“Praise the Lord I’m not the only one who can see this. Poilievre is just another wolf wearing sheep’s clothing,” wrote another.

Interestingly, neither Poilievre nor Lantsman mentioned the flag raising on their X accounts, perhaps realizing that much of their support comes from pro-family citizens who oppose the radical LGBT agenda, which in Canada includes the so-called “transitioning” of children through sterilizing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

Indeed, judging from his voting record and media interviews, Poilievre and his party are neither pro-life nor pro-family.

In December, Poilievre’s wife Anaida made headlines for championing the couple’s pro-abortion views. Poilievre has been previously “red lighted” by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) which rates politicians on their commitment to pro-life and pro-family values.

CLC noted that, “In the 2022 leadership debates, Poilievre flatly stated that he is “pro-choice” and “pro-choix” on abortion, in both official languages.”

In fact, the Conservative leader is known for waiting to make strong statements until after the public reacts. In February, Poilievre muzzled his own MPs from speaking about Alberta’s forthcoming ban on “transitioning” kids, only to come out days later in favor of the move after public support for Alberta’s policy rolled in.

Even when endorsing Alberta’s plan, he refrained from pledging any action if he were elected prime minister, choosing instead to insist that such matters are best left under provincial jurisdiction.

Similarly, Poilievre was notably missing at the Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination in schools last September and, much like the Alberta situation, even went as far as having his office tell his caucus to refrain from making any statements about the popular movement.

This led many online to accuse the Conservative leader of cowardice and having missed a good opportunity to rally his grassroots base.

Following the outcry of Poilievre’s muzzling of MPs, along with overwhelming evidence that conservative Canadians are in favor of pro-family legislation, Poilievre voiced support for parental rights and blasted Trudeau for “demonizing concerned parents.”

