Pokémon Go slammed for introducing genderless characters in latest app update

Many online are condemning the popular children's game Pokémon Go for pushing the LGBT agenda on children.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pokémon Go is being blasted for their new app update that seems to erase gendered avatars and replace them with genderless characters.

On April 17, the popular game Pokémon Go announced an app update to allow players to change their avatar’s appearance, which many online are pointing out is an attempt to push the LGBT agenda on children by making genderless game characters.

“Trainers, your avatar can now look even more like YOU!” the official Pokémon Go account wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We’re excited to announce that new avatar customization options are now live in Pokémon GO!” it continued.

Trainers, your avatar can now look even more like YOU! We’re excited to announce that new avatar customization options are now live in Pokémon GO!#RediscoverGO #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/LHBNC3jR4q — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 17, 2024

Many online were quick to point out that the update changed avatars from male and female to genderless characters.

Launched in 2016, the game has become immensely popular, particularly among children. However, in the new update, male avatars were given more feminine features and female avatars were given larger bodies and more defined jawlines, blurring the lines between the genders.

“Character creators in AAA games went from Male/Female to Body Type A and Body Type B,” former video game executive Mark Kern wrote on his X account.

“The next step, from AAA Studios I spoke with, says even body types are being erased in upcoming games,” he continued. “Instead, you will be presented with a random mix of male and female parts, bodies, heads and faces.”

“Pokemon Go! already did this yesterday. This is the future of AAA games,” he warned.

Character creators in AAA games went from Male/Female to Body Type A and Body Type B. The next step, from AAA Studios I spoke with, says even body types are being erased in upcoming games. Instead you will be presented with a random mix of male and female parts, bodies, heads… pic.twitter.com/c6UeQ4hE6w — Grummz (@Grummz) April 18, 2024

Similarly, many online responded to Pokémon Go’s update announcement, condemning the move.

“We are not androgynous,” one commented, while another pointed out, “The attack on women continues with Pokémon GO’S new update.”

“The new avatars almost look unnatural compared to the old ones,” another lamented. “They all look like they are transsexuals.”

“Who suggested this change and why to the anatomy?” another user questioned. “Why were the small indents on the women’s hips adjusted at all? Why not add more variation options in clothing and hair styles instead?”

“I’d like to ask about a partnership as well. I discovered an activist group who lists you as a client … id like to know if they had any hand in this,” the user continued.

Who suggested this change and why to the anatomy? Why were the small indents on the women’s hips adjusted at all? Why not add more variation options in clothing and hair styles instead? I’d like to ask about a partnership as well I discovered, an activist group who lists… — Savvy | Artist (@MadamSavvy) April 18, 2024

Indeed, many online are pointing to Pokémon Go’s recent decision to consult with LGBT advocacy group GaymerX which aims to push the LGBT agenda into games.

“What’s behind the @PokemonGoApp gender erasure?” Kern questioned in an April 18 post.

“Turns out, the makers of Pokemon Go! consulted with a Sweet Baby Inc style consultancy firm,

@GaymerX!” he revealed. “Did this lead to the changes?”

“These firms need to go!” Kern declared.

What’s behind the @PokemonGoApp gender erasure? Turns out, the makers of Pokemon Go! consulted with a Sweet Baby Inc style consultancy firm, @GaymerX ! Did this lead to the changes? These firms need to go! pic.twitter.com/iSbDcGEXmM — Grummz (@Grummz) April 18, 2024

