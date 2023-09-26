Poland moves to protect kids from sexually explicit material in schools

An amendment known as 'Protect Children, Support Parents' was passed on August 17 and limits radical sex education taught in Poland’s schools.

(LifeSiteNews) – The Polish government recently approved an amendment to the nation’s education law which seeks to restrict sexually explicit material presented to children in schools.

An amendment known as “Protect Children, Support Parents” was passed on August 17 and limits radical sex education taught in Poland’s schools. It allows the government to restrict nongovernment organizations’ access to presenting highly sexualized lessons to minors in an educational setting. Additionally, it strengthens parental rights to voice opposition of radical materials through a parental council within schools.

The amendment passed with 243 votes in favor and 202 against, with two MPs abstaining from the vote, according to a Christian publication in Poland. The same outlet noted that the Sejm – Poland’s lower legislative body – had previously shut down four amendments promoted by a liberal political alliance which sought “to define the concept of sexualization in the law and to equalize the rights and obligations of churches or other religious associations, associations and organizations that intend to undertake educational activities in schools.”

A published draft of the amendment was released by the Legislative Initiative Committee of the conservative and dominant political party, Law and Justice (PiS), back in May. The legislation specifies protections for kindergarten and elementary school students who may be vulnerably exposed to sexually explicit material by nongovernment groups pushing radical sex education.

LifeSiteNews has contacted two conservative Polish pundits for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

In 2015, the Polish government attempted to introduce radical sex education in its schools but abandoned the effort after parents took a stand against such indoctrination of their children. This attempt came nearly a decade after the nation was challenged by the European Parliament for introducing legislation designed to outlaw teaching homosexuality in schools.

Efforts to protect children from sexually explicit content in the classroom comes during a time of pressure from national and international leaders to embrace the radical LGBT ideology. In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) issued guidance to ensure that children struggling to learn remotely would still be taught its radical “comprehensive sexuality education.”

Earlier this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) sparked outrage after the public realized that its official guidelines promoted teaching sexual concepts and ideologies to kids from birth, including “early childhood masturbation.”

This came shortly after 22 countries from Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe took a stand against a resolution issued by the Biden administration and the European Union which sought to push radical sex education on children.

In addition to national and international leaders promoting this agenda, prominent anti-life organizations have joined the movement, such as Planned Parenthood, which paid American teenagers to participate in a radical “sex ed summer camp” in June.

