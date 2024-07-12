Poland rejects bill attempting to soften abortion laws

In a narrow but important victory for life, Poland's lower house voted 218 to 215 against passing legislation to decriminalize the killing of unborn babies at 12 weeks of age or less.

WARSAW (LifeSiteNews) — The Polish Parliament has rejected legislation which would have decriminalized the killing of babies in the first twelve weeks of pregnancy and those suspected of having disabilities.

On July 12, Poland’s lower house narrowly voted 218 to 215 to reject the pro-abortion legislation, which sought to have Poland’s Criminal Code amended to permit abortion “if no more than 12 weeks have elapsed since the beginning of the pregnancy” or “if prenatal testing or other medical indications indicate a high probability of severe and irreversible impairment of the fetus or an incurable disease threatening its life.”

Earlier this week, Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, had declared that he would veto the bill even if it were passed by parliament – but parliament itself rejecting the bill was still met with joy from pro-lifers.

“Polish Parliament has rejected a bill to liberalize abortion,” March for Life UK co-director Isabel Vaughan-Spruce celebrated on X.

Polish Parliament has rejected a bill to liberalise abortion. They won by a margin of just 3 votes (218 v 215). Thank you to all those good politicians who stood firm on this issue – every vote counts – and may God protect Poland from the evil of abortion! pic.twitter.com/oXpA8pRg3T — Isabel Vaughan-Spruce (@IsabelVSpruce) July 12, 2024

“Thank you to all those good politicians who stood firm on this issue – every vote counts – and may God protect Poland from the evil of abortion!” she declared.

The Polish Center for Life and Family also celebrated the decision, saying, “Each defeat of abortion projects reinforces the process of raising the level of legal protection of life in Poland, which has been going on for 31 years, aiming at the necessary provision of equal legal protection of life for every child, both before and after birth.”

“The result of today’s vote should be read first and foremost as Poland’s stand on the side of the civilization of life, which dictates that political authority should stand on the side of the weakest and most in need of help,” it declared.

Introduced in November 2023, the now-defeated legislation sought to change article 152 of Poland’s Criminal Code, which prohibits abortion and punishes those who assist in abortions, except in cases of rape or when the mother’s life is purportedly at risk.

It is important to note that these above exceptions for abortion are morally impermissible and condemned by the Catholic Church. This is because the circumstances of conception do not change the unborn baby’s innocence or humanity, and therefore society must do all it can to treat both mother and child with compassion and note the physical and psychological consequences of abortion.

With respect to abortions carried out when the mother’s life is in danger, while some emergency situations in pregnancy can necessitate treatments indirectly resulting in a child’s death, numerous medical experts attest that intentionally killing an unborn baby is never medically necessary.

If the legislation had passed, Poland, a historically Catholic country, would have seen their laws become nearly identical to those in many Western European countries.

“He shall not commit an offense who, with the consent of the woman, terminates her pregnancy if no more than 12 weeks have elapsed since the beginning of the pregnancy,” the legislation read.

“Whoever, with the woman’s consent, terminates her pregnancy if prenatal testing or other medical indications indicate a high probability of severe and irreversible impairment of the fetus or an incurable disease threatening its life shall not be punished,” it continued.

While Poland strengthened its abortion laws in favor of life in 2021, since then, the nation’s leftist Prime Minister Donald Tusk has been agitating for a liberalization of the deadly practice.

In April, Tusk pushed legislation to allow abortion on demand up until the 12th week of pregnancy, similar to many other European countries. Tusk’s goal stands in contrast with the direction Poland has headed since the collapse of communism in the nation in 1989. Beginning in the 1990s, Poland has continually introduced laws to better protect the lives of its youngest and most vulnerable.

In response to Tusk, pro-life and pro-family Poles marched in 18 different cities and towns to witness to the dignity of the unborn.

Share











