Poland’s most important opposition party now in favor of abortion on demand

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WARSAW, Poland, February 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Poland’s primary opposition party will seek not only to reinstate eugenic abortion, but to introduce abortion on demand. Yesterday Poland’s center-left Platform Obywatelska (PO, Civic Platform) presented its new “Pact for Women” which would offer free contraception, including the abortifacient morning after pill, IVF treatment, and legal abortion up to 12 weeks.

In difficult circumstances and after medical and psychological advice, a woman should be supported in her decision to abort her baby, according to the PO.

The position paper, which the PO party hopes to develop into a bill, also includes more financial assistance to families raising disabled children.

Civic Platform has been trying to sell their position as a form of “security” for women. “We are proposing an essential assurance of rights to women; that’s why we have adopted the ‘Pact for Women,’ which gives a feeling of security to women at every stage of their lives,” said the PO’s Agnieszka Pomaska.

The leader of the PO, Borys Budka, said that his party believes that the state should take “special care of Polish women.”

“We are convinced that women must feel safe, and the state should guarantee comprehensive care, so that women can consciously and safely make decisions about their future, including motherhood,” he said.

However, few people in Poland actually want abortion on demand, says Kaja Godek of Poland’s Life and Family Foundation.

“In my opinion, PO has started a march towards self-annihilation," Godek told LifeSiteNews via email. “Voters in favor of abortion on demand are scarce [in] Poland.”

“Even in December 2020, after the feminist strikes, only 18-20% of Poles said they would welcome abortion due to a difficult situation of the mother. Additionally, there are 4 or 5 parties which are interested in those pro-abortion voters.”

Politically, backing abortion does not pay in Poland, Godek added. “Anyone who wants to win elections has to take into account that Poland has become a really pro-life country in recent years.”

“We do understand that killing an innocent child is a horror.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Until January, Poland’s relatively strict abortion laws, which were passed after the fall of communist rule, forbade all abortions except when a mother’s life or health was endangered by the unborn child, when the unborn child was conceived in an illegal act, and when the child had a serious disability, Down Syndrome, or an incurable disease.

Last October, Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled that aborting a child on eugenic grounds was contrary to the constitution.

As a result, protests began to erupt across Poland, led by the country’s foreign-funded, decade-old “Strajk Kobiet” abortion movement. The Catholic Church bore the brunt of the rage as pro-abortion protestors interrupted Mass and desecrated churches. The activists also vandalized patriotic monuments.

As a result of the furor, the Polish coalition government delayed changing the abortion law. The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, even proposed a bill that would allow for the abortion of terminally ill babies, though not for babies with Down Syndrome or disabilities. However, the elimination of all the eugenic grounds for abortion came into effect in late January, 2021.