Poland’s prime minister says his nation is ready to help shape ‘new world order’

Poland's Prime Minister said his nation is ready to help forge a 'new world order' as part of a message backing Ukraine in the war with Russia.

WARSAW (LifeSiteNews) — Poland’s conservative Prime Minister has said that his country is preparing to take a leadership role in “shaping the new world order” in comments made in support of a Ukrainian victory in the ongoing war with Russia.

“We are faced with a clear choice: either the victory of Russia and the defeat of the West or a renaissance of Western civilization,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated during the “Permanent Working Conference on the Review of Support of Ukraine” on Monday, according to a report by the Polish Christian news website PCh24.

“Therefore,” Morawiecki continued, “this time, today, can also be called a time of struggle for imagination, for a new world order.”

“Today is not the time for a ceasefire,” he added, arguing that “Ukraine still needs our support, but above all it needs hope. This hope is born here in Poland, it is born in every Polish home where war refugees have been received. She is born in every diplomatic success that increases support for Ukraine internationally. This hope is the seed from which a whole new geopolitical order can grow.”

“Poland is ready to take co-responsibility for shaping the new world order,” Morawiecki declared. “Poland is ready to become one of the key links of post-imperial Europe.”

Polish journalist Roman Motola noted in his report for PCh24 that the globalist term “new world order” is “among the favorite phrases of the Prime Minister.”

Motola recalled that “on June 5, 2020, during the climactic escalation of ‘Operation COVID-19,’ the head of government began his parliamentary speech with the words: ‘Dear Mr. President, Madam Speaker, High Chamber. The ‘new world order,’ the post-coronavirus world, is being forged before our eyes.’”

Even though the creation of a “New World Order” is regarded as a conspiracy theory by the mainstream media and Big Tech corporations, the term has been used throughout the 20th and 21st century.

The term came into prominence with U.S. President Woodrow Wilson and the formation of the League of Nations, the predecessor to the United Nations. The phrase was also used by George H.W. Bush during a presidential address in 1990.

During the COVID crisis, the term was used by multiple government officials as a reference to a new globalist order that entails centralized control and surveillance.

A session at the “World Government Summit” in 2022 was titled “Are We Ready for a New World Order?” At the time YouTube flagged a video of the meeting with a “conspiracy theory” warning label.

Other examples of the term’s use among global government officials include a senior Australian health officer who, in 2021, used the expression said that “We will be looking at what contact tracing looks like in the New World Order.”

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard also used the term multiple times in the context of the COVID response.

Moreover, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a “single global order” during the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO summit in November 2022, echoing the demands for worldwide governance under globalist principles.

High-ranking German prelate and former Prefect of the Catholic Church’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (now Dicastery) Cardinal Gerhard Müller has called the New World Order “diabolic,” naming billionaire pro-abortion advocates Bill Gates and George Soros as proponents of the plan.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has made similar remarks, stating that the COVID crisis “served as a trial balloon” for the New World Order, in which “the devil is clearly identifiable.”

