Police find stolen guns days after protester warned planted firearms may be used to frame truckers

Police announced they 'recovered a trailer and its load containing numerous long guns and magazines, with an unknown value.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Most of the 2,000 firearms stolen from a Peterborough, Ontario, truck yard have been recovered, police announced. Just a few days before, the Freedom Convoy’s head of security had warned they could be used in a false flag operation to target peaceful protesters.

It appears that 13 small calibre guns are still missing, Peterborough police confirmed Thursday.

The Peel Regional Police Commercial Auto Crime Bureau announced on Wednesday that with the help of the Intelligence Border Enforcement Security Team, they “recovered a trailer and its load containing numerous long guns and magazines, with an unknown value.”

“An additional trailer loaded with plastic cell phone wrap valued at $50,000, stolen from the Niagara Region was also located,” said Peel police.

The theft of the firearms occurred Sunday. The guns belonged to the manufacturer Savage Arms, which has a plant just north of Peterborough.

Corporal Daniel Bulford, a former Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) sniper who is now head of security for the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, warned Monday that the group had credible evidence that guns may be planted near the protestors to “discredit” the group.

Bulford said that they “received information from multiple believed reliable sources that firearms may be planted in Ottawa, specifically around the freedom convoy, to discredit the protest and to use it as a pretext to forcibly remove peaceful protesters.”

Bulford said that all demonstrators should report any activity that is suspicious to police.

Trudeau took the unprecedented step of enacting the Emergencies Act Monday, which he claimed was needed to deal with the truckers from the Freedom Convoy. His new powers allow the government to freeze anyone’s bank accounts associated with the convoy without a court order.

Police have begun to clear out and arrest some of the protesters, and have warned the press they are not allowed in the area.

