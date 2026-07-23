Police investigate $600,000 missing from Catholic parish funds

Father David Collins, O.F.M. Conv., of St. John Parish in the Archdiocese of Kingston, Ontario, is under investigation due to 'significant financial irregularities' found while he was in charge of his church.

( LifeSiteNews ) — The archbishop of a large Canadian diocese says police are now investigating after he removed a church pastor from active ministry when it came to light that he was allegedly involved in “financial irregularities” that resulted in $630,000 apparently being stolen from his parish over time.

In a statement from the head of the Catholic Diocese of Kingston, Ontario, Archbishop Michael Mulhall, dated June 13, Father David Collins, O.F.M. Conv., of St. John Parish is now under investigation due to “significant financial irregularities” being found while he was in charge of his church.

“A financial issue has come to light regarding Friar David’s use of the accounts of St. John Parish,” Mulhall wrote. “An investigation into the full scope of this matter is ongoing.”

Mulhall noted that Collins had met with Ken Hall, the archdiocese’s chancellor of temporal affairs, at the chancery office “to explain the significant financial irregularities related to the accounts.

“The Provincial of the Conventual Franciscan Friars and Archbishop Michael Mulhall met with Friar David on June 17th. After this meeting, Friar David returned to his Franciscan community in Toronto. Fr. Tim Shea has agreed to provide sacramental care for St. John’s parish for the next few months until a new pastor is assigned in the fall,” the statement read.

Collins has been the pastor at St. John’s since at least 2017. In a subsequent letter from Mulhall to the Franciscan community, as noted in a Pillar report , it was disclosed that a review of all parish accounts back to 2019 determined that “over $630,000.00 has been taken from the parish accounts through the issuing of irregular cheques.”

The letter noted that the “vast majority of the 1,196 irregular cheques issued were from the General account, and three cheques were issued from the Mass account.”

“At this time, it is unclear where all of the funds were distributed. The police are now investigating,” the letter read.

LifeSiteNews reached out to the Archdiocese of Kingston, contacting Mulhall directly to ask him for more details about the investigation but as of publication has not yet had a response.

While financial crimes relating to church funds are not new, in terms of issues with Canadian priests at parishes in Ontario, LifeSiteNews recently reported that a priest posted online photos of himself attending his homosexual brother’s “wedding.”

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