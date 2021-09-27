Police investigating Liberal MP for porch-pirating incident involving opponents’ pamphlets

A doorbell camera captures footage of Liberal Calgary-Skyview MP candidate George Chahal before the federal election allegedly taking his opponent's flyer.

(LifeSiteNews) – A newly elected Liberal Party Alberta MP is under police investigation after video shows him swapping his main competitor’s flyers out with his own at a person’s house just before last Monday’s federal election.

Last Friday, Facebook user Glenn Pennett posted a doorbell camera video that shows winning Liberal Calgary-Skyview candidate George Chahal appear to remove incumbent Jag Sahota’s flyer, and then leave his own on the step. Sahota is a member of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC).

Pennett, whose Facebook bio says is he is retired business manager at the Calgary Police Association, posted the video with the note, “This is what my door camera picked up last night.” He claims the flyer removed was Sahota’s.

In the video, Chahal’s face is clearly visible. It appears he made no effort to disguise his actions as he was wearing a sweater with his name on the back with the number 21 and “Vote George” text on the front.

The incident is said to have occurred September 19, according to Pennett, which was the day before the federal election that saw Prime Minister Justin Trudeau win a minority government.

Calgary Police Service (CPS) said last Friday that they did receive a complaint about the porch pirate incident and were investigating.

“The report has been directed to anti-corruption unit that handles investigations of a sensitive nature or involving a public official,” CPS said in a media statement.

“We are in the very early stages of the investigation and at this point we have not yet determined if the investigation will remain with CPS or be transitioned to another investigative body, such as Elections Canada.”

Chalal beat out Sahota by fewer than 3,000 votes in the hotly contested riding.

According to a Sun-News report, Chalal campaign manager Randall Zalazar admitted that it was Chahal in the video, but that he took the flyer due to it having “incorrect polling information.”

Pennett said he supported Sahota in the election and that he was not happy with Chalal’s actions, according to a CTV News report.

According to Pennett, however, the flyer swapped in by Chahal gave the wrong information on where to vote.

Sahota said she ran a “very clean” campaign and she expected the “same” from all other candidates, according to a Sun News report.

“This video shows the Liberal party candidate didn’t comply with that,” Sahota said.

Last Monday’s federal election saw Trudeau re-elected with a minority government. The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) under Erin O’Toole won only 119 seats, two less than in 2019.

Of the CPC MPs elected, 38 of those were pro-life candidates.

Sahota has a “red light” rating from Campaign Life Coalition’s voter guide. She was listed as a “not” supportable candidate for voting earlier this year against pro-life Bill C-233, which would have outlawed sex-selective abortion but was defeated.

