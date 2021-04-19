Police refuse to comply with order to question people leaving home, Ontario govt backs off

CONTACT YOUR MPPS AND MPS: Resist oppressive lockdowns! Click to contact your MPPs and MPs now.

April 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In an unprecedented move, police forces across the province of Ontario spoke out publicly against Premier Doug Ford's most recent Emergency Order extension.

The Toronto Sun reported that more than 15 police jurisdictions released statements saying they would not comply with Ford's announcement that officers would conduct random checks on people driving. The police response was so strong that Ford was forced to back down.

Ford’s new restrictions, effective April 17, gave police the power to stop vehicles at random to demand individuals provide his or her home address and state the purpose for being out and not at home. The new order restricted travel outside of the province, travel outside home for “non-essential” purpose, and for virtually any gatherings.

The unexpected response from police caused Ford to re-examine the measures and on Saturday, the province amended its measures so that police authority to stop vehicles is granted only if there is suspicion people would be attending a large gathering.

The police response was not the only backlash the provincial government received.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association called Ford’s new order “Black Friday” and stated it was analogous to “driving while black” regulations from years ago.

CBC News reported that the London (Ontario) Police Services Board had concerns about whether it was even constitutional to allow police to stop individuals without provocation.

The new restrictions, in an effort to keep citizens inside their residences, limited outdoor recreation to one’s own backyard, and closed down all parks, basketball courts, soccer fields, and other such outdoor recreational venues.

After receiving criticism for the move from various infectious disease experts, the Ford government amended the rule to allow playgrounds but with the caveat that so-called social distancing and masks are a must.

The increased restrictions are a result of new modeling by the Ontario Science Advisory Table. By using Google and Apply Mobility Data to track the movement of citizens, Ford’s advisory team reported that as the weather has warmed up, mobility has increased.

The advisory team then concluded that it must be the mobility of people who are doing what were until 2020 completely normal activities – being outside, going to parks, enjoying recreational activities, and using transit – that is causing supposedly increasing cases of coronavirus infection.

The team suggested that “Ontarians can help themselves and others by limiting mobility to truly necessary trips and always wearing a mask and keeping 6 feet distant when in contact with anyone outside their household.”

There are about 2,300 ICU beds in Ontario. As of April 19, there were 755 reported in ICU with a “Covid-related” issue. In Ontario, there is an 88 percent recovery rate of reported coronavirus cases. Yet, despite the high recovery rate, the Science Advisory Table predicts that the ICU beds will rise to 50 percent occupancy without the heavy restrictions. This means that 50 percent of the ICU beds will still be available.

Yet, despite the very high recovery rate, the low rate of transmission outdoors, the mandates requiring social distancing, masks, and vaccines, the advisory team is insistent that draconian restrictions are a must. They state, “Without stronger system-level measures and immediate support for essential workers and high-risk communities, high case rates will persist through the summer.”

Contact information to say thank you:

Toronto Police Services

416-808-2222

[email protected]

Ottawa Police Services

613-236-1222, extension 7300

Online contact form

Hamilton Police Services

905-546-4925

[email protected]

Halton Police Service

905-825-4777

Online contact form

Waterloo Police Service

519-570-9777

Online contact form

Guelph Police Service

519-824-1212

Online contact form

Niagara Police Service

(905) 688-4111, ask for dispatch

[email protected]

Stratford Police Service

519-271-4147

London Police Service

519-661-5670

Online contact form

St. Thomas Police Service

519-631-1224

[email protected]

Peterborough Police Service

705-876-1122

[email protected]

Kawartha Lakes Police Service

705-324-5252

South Simcoe Police Service

(705)436-2141 or (905)775-3311 and press 0

[email protected]

Barrie Police Service

705-725-7025

[email protected]

North Bay Police Service

705-497-5555

[email protected]

Sault Ste Marie Police

705-949-6300

Online contact form