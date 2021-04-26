‘Police state’: Ontario politician blasts Ford gov’t over ‘unconscionable’ lockdown measures

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

TORONTO, Ontario, April 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Speaking from the provincial legislature of Ontario, a Canadian politician directly accused the province’s Premier for trying to create a “police state” after the Premier announced earlier this month new COVID-19 lockdown rules which would have allowed cops to stop and question people about why they had left home.

“Shame on them speaker. They have shown utter incompetence, they’ve shown disregard for the rule of law. They (the Ford government) do not represent Ontario, they do not represent their voters, they do not represent their party. They lost legitimacy to govern. You’ve lost the mandate to govern, and you should govern yourselves accordingly,” said Independent Ontario MPP Roman Baber last week in an address from Queen’s Park to Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

“And then last Friday, predicated on political advice, [Ford essentially declared] martial law – the unthinkable, the unconscionable, the unlawful, the undemocratic, an attempt to create a police state in Ontario thwarted by the police itself.”

Baber said that the Ford “government has lost legitimacy to govern,” due to what he listed as a myriad of COVID-19 lockdown-related unintended consequences.

“I submit that the government has lost legitimacy to govern,” said Baber.

“Let’s review: A quarter million surgeries postponed, one million cancer screenings that did not take place, a mandatory directive yesterday to cancel all non-emergency surgeries including cancelled surgeries, children out of school for the third time, a mental health catastrophe with youth suicide attempts skyrocketing.”

CONTACT YOUR MPPS AND MPS: Resist oppressive lockdowns! Click to contact your MPPs and MPs now.

Baber was booted from the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario (PC) party by Ford for opposing COVID lockdowns. He is now suing the government for restrictions around outdoor prayer and gatherings.

Ford introduced on April 16 extended “stay at home orders” that placed a 10-person limit on church service attendance size, closed playgrounds, implemented provincial border checks, and gave police the power to stop anyone outside his or her home without cause.

After public backlash, the Ford government walked back some of its coronavirus rules less than a day later. Playgrounds were allowed to stay open, and police must now have “reason to suspect that you are participating in an organized public event or social gathering” in order to question people.

The backtracking of some of the rules came about after dozens of local police forces in Ontario, in multiple statements, said they would not conduct random stops and searches of people just because they had left their homes.

Last week, Ford said he was “sorry” for going “too far” with the original measures introduced on April 16.

Despite Ford saying he was “sorry” before the extended police power rules were rescinded, video posted online, which has since gone viral, shows a boy being pushed to the ground off his scooter while speaking to a member of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The OPP is facing an investigation as a result of the incident, which took place on April 18 in Gravenhurst, Ontario.

Baber is not the only sitting Ontario MPP who has blasted the Ford government over COVID-19 lockdowns.

Recently, outspoken Independent Ontario MPP Randy Hillier said in a powerful video message that people’s “compliance and obedience” perpetuates Wuhan coronavirus lockdowns and it will only end when people “stand up” and take back their freedoms.

Along with politicians in Ontario, leaders of churches have also come out against the Ford government and its COVID-19 measures which restrict church attendance size to only 10 people.

Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, of the Church of God in Alymer, Ontario, in a video message posted earlier this month urged Ford to commit “political suicide” and remove all restrictions in place, which are some of the strictest in North America.

There have been some Ontario doctors who have spoken out against the negative consequences of government-imposed COVID-19 lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.

In late December, Dr. Gil Nimni, a York, Ontario, emergency room (ER) doctor said that lockdowns which send people into “financial ruin” are not the answer to the COVID-19 crisis. Ontario physician Dr. Kulvinder Gill has been vocal on social media in speaking out against COVID-19 lockdowns and shots. She was recently warned by her local physicians’ college that her viewpoints are “irresponsible behaviour” spreading “misleading information” about the virus.

A non-partisan group called “End the Lockdowns National Caucus” says they are “unified in pursuit of the truth, and resolved to ensure there is open, honest, and public debate regarding the COVID-19 government response.” Among the group are Hillier, People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, and now independent MP Derek Sloan, who was booted from the federal Conservative Party recently by its leader Erin O’Toole.