Police use water cannons on anti-lockdown protestors in Rome

ROME, Italy, October 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Anti-lockdown protesters, upset by Italy’s recent draconian measures supposedly intended to halt the spread of the coronavirus, were violently dispersed from Rome’s Piazza del Popolo. Italy-based journalist Hannah Roberts tweeted a video of police shooting water cannons at peaceful protesters in Rome on the evening of October 27.

Just witnessed the police attack a peaceful protest in Rome #COVID19 #italia #dittaturasanitaria This is likely to cause further violence pic.twitter.com/WdhmCdryhC — Hannah Roberts (@hanrobs) October 27, 2020

Since Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that bars, restaurants, and cafés could not remain open past 6 p.m., anti-lockdown protests have taken place around the country, often turning violent. Authorities claim that violent soccer fans were responsible for the violence in Turin, the mafia for the violence in Naples, and the pro-life, pro-family, and political organization “Forza Nuova” for the violence in Rome.

The video posted by Roberts shows peaceful protesters being chased from the piazza with water cannons and tear gas. Another video, produced by Guardian News, shows some protesters throwing firecrackers at police after they had been forced out of the piazza, though it is not clear whether both videos are showing the same event on the same night.

