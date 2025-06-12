Polish MEP Grzegorz Braun destroys LGBT-themed exhibition in Parliament

Video footage shows Catholic politician Grzegorz Braun tearing down pro-LGBT materials in the Polish Parliament building, after which he was banned from the Sejm by the Speaker.

(LifeSiteNews) — Polish Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Grzegorz Braun has destroyed a pro-LGBT exhibition in the Polish Parliament.

In a video that went viral online, Braun is seen removing pro-LGBT display boards from their stands and bending them in half by stepping on them.

🚨NEW: Polish MEP Grzegorz Braun destroyed an exhibition promoting LGBTQ ideology in the Polish Parliament today.👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/zKtZEFYDvX — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 11, 2025

The exhibition was displayed on Wednesday in the Sejm, Poland’s lower House of Parliament.

Szymon Holownia, the Speaker of the Sejm, announced on X that Braun will be banned from entering Parliament “from today.” He said that “there is no place for hooligans in the Sejm.”

Braun has been an MEP since 2024 and is the co-founder of the right-wing political party Confederation Liberty and Independence. However, he was expelled from the party in January of this year after announcing his bid to run for president in Poland despite the Confederation having designated another candidate. He was a member of the Sejm from 2019 until 2024. Braun is Catholic and a monarchist.

The Polish MEP is known for his controversial activism and political stunts. In May, he stormed a hospital with a group of other men and attempted a “citizen’s arrest” of a late-term abortionist in a Polish hospital. He livestreamed the process and said the abortionist needs to be arrested for the “crime of taking a life.”

In March, he was filmed spraying graffiti over another pro-LGBT display. In December 2023, Braun snuffed out a Jewish Hannukah menorah in the Polish Parliament with a fire extinguisher, causing him to be thrown out of the building by the Speaker of the Sejm.

“Racist motives have been attributed to me here, meanwhile, I am just restoring a state of normalcy and balance here, putting an end to acts of Satanic, Talmudist triumphalism, because that is the message of these holidays,” Braun said after putting out the menorah.

