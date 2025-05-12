Polish politician storms hospital, attempts citizen’s arrest of late-term abortionist

Grzegorz Braun stated in a video that he was at the Oleśnica District Hospital to arrest Dr. Gizela Jagielska after she performed an abortion on an unborn child with rare skeletal dysplasia.

(LifeSiteNews) — Poland’s abortion wars under the anti-life Donald Tusk regime took a dramatic turn when right-wing politician and European Parliament Member of Parliament (MEP) Grzegorz Braun stormed into a hospital on April 17 to issue a citizen’s arrest to a doctor who performed a late-term abortion in a hospital in the town of Oleśnica in southwestern Poland.

Braun, a candidate from the nationalist Konfederacja in Poland’s upcoming May presidential elections, accused Dr. Gizela Jagielska of committing murder, livestreaming the entire process.

In the video, Braun could be seen entering the hospital, displaying his European Parliament badge. Proclaiming that he would enact a “citizen’s arrest” for the “crime of taking a life,” Braun asked the other men accompanying him to call the police.

According to a report from left-liberal media outlet Politico, Jagielska said that “she was signing some administrative documents when a crowd of about 30 men, led by Braun, burst into the hospital around 11 a.m. She said the men surrounded her, stopped her from leaving and told her she should be arrested.”

“[Braun] kept repeating that I am a murderer, and the police should arrest me as I am a dangerous person,” Dr Jagielska said, in remarks quoted by the BBC. “He grabbed me, pushed me and blocked me in the [office].”

For his part, Braun stated in a video that he was at the Oleśnica District Hospital to arrest Jagielska after she performed an abortion on an unborn child with rare skeletal dysplasia.

In response, the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Wrocław declared that it would launch an investigation into the aforementioned episode.

LifeSiteNews reached out to Braun but did not hear back from him by the time of publication.

Abortion is legal in Poland only in two circumstances: if the pregnancy (up to 12 weeks) is the result of rape or incest, or if the pregnancy endangers the woman’s life or health. In 2020, a constitutional tribunal decreed that another reason for abortion in the Catholic-majority country— grave fetal abnormalities — was not constitutional.

Prior to 2020, the exception had allowed physicians to recommend and perform abortions in cases with a “high probability of severe and irreversible impairment of the fetus or an incurable disease threatening its life,” as Catholic News Agency (CNA) reported.

The 2020 ruling effectively saved the lives of many unborn babies, as the number of abortions performed in hospitals fell by a staggering 90 percent.

Lawyer and psychologist Magdalena Korzekwa-Kaliszuk, head of the pro-life Proelio Group Foundation, praised the 2020 ruling for saving the lives of about 1,000 children who were suspected to have Down syndrome. In comments quoted by CNA, Korzekwa-Kaliszuk said: “This means that the law is working and has allowed specific people to be saved.”

An article published by Polish conservative pro-life legal think tank Ordo Iuris accused the Tusk regime of trying to liberalize abortion laws in the Catholic-majority country. The article stated:

On August 30, the Prime Minister – along with Justice Minister Adam Bodnar and Health Minister Izabela Leszczyna – announced “guidelines” for hospitals which state that doctors must perform abortions on women who come to a hospital requesting it, even if they only have a psychiatrist’s certificate claiming that there is any sort of threat to their general mental health. This interpretation of the requirement of a “threat to the life or health” of the mother in order to undergo the procedure means unrestricted access to abortion in Poland. Remember that in the United Kingdom more than 200,000 unborn children are killed every year, of which up to 98% (!) are abortions carried out simply due to a claim of a threat to the mother’s mental health.

Ordo Iuris declared:

After a thorough analysis of these “guidelines,” we have decided to prepare an application addressed to the Constitutional Tribunal. We want the Constitutional Tribunal to rule that the issuance of these guidelines is unconstitutional. At the same time, we will submit to MPs as well as the President a ready-made motion to bring Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Justice Minister Adam Bodnar, and Health Minister Izabela Leszczyna before the State Tribunal for perpetrating a crime by issuing a normative act introducing “abortion by certificate” in complete disregard for constitutional legislative procedures. Against these same politicians we are directing a notice of suspicion of the crime of abuse of office and expect a full criminal investigation to be carried out.

The Polish presidential elections will be held on May 18. The current President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, has held that office since August 2015 and is ineligible to run again. Duda has been a firm supporter of pro-life and pro-family policies in Poland.

