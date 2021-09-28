Polish president tells Tucker Carlson: The ‘family is the foundation’ of every nation

‘For the first time since 1989, we have embarked on a very resolute and vast pro-family action,’ Polish president Andrzej Duda told the Fox News host.

WARSAW, Poland (LifeSiteNews) – Last night, Polish president Andrzej Duda gave an unapologetically pro-family and pro-conservative interview with Tucker Carlson, specifically addressing Poland’s efforts to protect human life and aid citizens in the growth of their families.

“The [Polish] constitution stipulates that marriage, it says ‘a union of a man and woman, and family’ are protected by the government in a special way,” Polish president Andrzej Duda told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

“So, for the first time since 1989, we have embarked on a very resolute and vast pro-family action,” he added.

Specifying the pro-family policies he has enacted, Duda told Carlson that when he ran for the president in 2015, he pledged to his people that he would financially compensate parents on a monthly basis in an effort to alleviate the monetary burden of raising children. Thus far, he has followed through on his pledge.

“We decided that starting from the second child in a family, parents of every child would monthly receive 500 zlotys, some 130 [US] dollars,” he stated.

“This program was revolutionized in Poland, I think nobody can imagine not to have the ‘500 plus’ program in Poland, that was the best thing, definitely the best social program we’ve been able to introduce,” continued the president.

Poland, like many Western countries, has suffered from extremely low birthrates since the advent and proliferation of birth control. However, since 2017, the birthrate in Poland has increased by 3.17 percent, an indication to many that the new pro-family incentives have been working.

Further, in 2010, half of Poland’s births were women having their first child, whereas by 2017, that number fell to 43 percent, suggesting that the social program has encouraged a fair amount of families with one child to have more children.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Stand with Hungary for protecting children from LGBT propaganda Show Petition Text 44290 have signed the petition. Let's get to 45000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hungary recently took a major step to protect children from having their innocence destroyed and being sexualized by LGBT propaganda in schools and by pornography in the mass media. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition which expresses agreement and respect for the wishes of the sovereign nation of Hungary to protect its children against the onslaught of LGBT indoctrination propaganda and pornography. Since passage of the bill the fake news outlets from Europe to America have predictably begun to fabricate outrage and, or, simply lie about the contents of the bill. And, the corrupt European Union has also now started to attack Hungary's efforts to protect children. For doing the hard and good thing, Hungary now needs our support. The bill, which was passed last week, specifically prohibits showing pornographic material or content portraying homosexuality or transgenderism to minors under the age of 18. Other measures include a registry of sex offenders, regulations on sexual education, and stronger policies against child pornography. This policy is to be welcomed as a pro-active measure against the liberal and LGBT propaganda machine which is steadily encroaching on Hungary's borders, and which threatens to tear down Christian civilization altogether. Indeed, the same week that this law was passed in Hungary, Vienna's (Austria) deputy mayor distributed "Rainbow Family" information boxes to 350 kindergartens in the Austrian capital. And, Vienna is only about 50 miles from the Hungarian border! But, never satisfied with corrupting the children of their own countries, LGBT activists and their accomplices in the EU have been quick to castigate Hungary, claiming that the Budapest government has "discriminated" against homosexuals with their law to protect children, and in doing so, has violated EU law. However, Hungary's Justice Minister, Judit Varga, set the record straight in an interview with Hungarian journalists, stating: "This is one of a number of declarations declaring certain Hungarian measures to be contrary to EU law without a thorough examination. The fake news that has taken wing in these statements is completely unfounded. In Hungary's view, the legislation has nothing to do with EU law. The issue of subsidiarity and constitutional, national identity is a matter for the Member States. Furthermore, the European Charter of Human Rights also says that a parent has the right to determine the direction of their children's development in a culturally traditional background." And, more broadly, Viktor Orbán, Hungary's Prime Minister, had this to say about Hungary's new law: "The current left-wing campaign against Hungary is further proof that today, the left is the enemy of freedom, because instead of freedom of speech, they want political correctness as defined by them, and hegemony of opinion instead of a pluralism of ideas. The new Hungarian law does not conflict with any lofty ideals or European laws. The new Hungarian law simply states clearly that only parents can decide on the sexual education of their children. Education in schools must not be in conflict with the will of parents; it must at most be supplementary, its form and content must be clearly defined and it must be subject to parental consent. Parents also rightly expect that on platforms used by our children, pornography, sexuality for its own sake, homosexuality and gender reassignment programs should not be available. These restrictions must also be defined with surgical precision. In Hungary, no one has a say in how adults live their lives. In our view, a free adult should not have to give an account of his life in front of any secular authority — only before God when the time comes." Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which supports the government of Hungary in their passage of this pro-active child protection measure banning LGBT propaganda and pornography for under-18s. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Hungary passes law against homosexuality, prime minister renews vow to ‘protect our children’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/hungary-passes-law-against-homosexuality-prime-minister-renews-vow-to-protect-our-children 'Hungary bans promotion of homosexuality, transgenderism to minors' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/hungary-bans-promotion-of-homosexuality-transgenderism-to-minors 'EU to take legal action against Hungary’s anti-pedophilia bill' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/eu-to-take-legal-action-against-hungarys-anti-pedophilia-bill Photo Credit: okoscso / Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“To me, a politician, speaking openly, I consider myself to be rather conservative,” said Duda. “I’ve always been frank about my views: I’m a Christian, I’m a practicing Christian, I pray, I’m not ashamed of that whatsoever,” he confessed.

Duda is a practicing Catholic and on many occasions has been seen receiving the Sacrament of the Eucharist on the tongue while kneeling, the traditional and often considered the most reverent method of reception.

In contrast with United States’ “Catholic” president Joe Biden’s support of abortion, in last night’s broadcast Duda affirmed the Catholic Church’s dogmatic teachings surrounding the dignity of human life from the moment of conception.

“To me, the value of family is priceless, I do support families,” he said. “I’m pro-life, I defend life, I believe that life is sacred.”

“I believe [life] should be guarded, and families have to be supported as strong as they can because family is the foundation of every nation,” he expressed.

Duda concluded the brief interview by telling Carlson that Poland also offers an additional 300 zlotys (75 USD) to parents for each child they have starting a new school year, to help cover the costs of buying backpacks, pencils, and other items to aid in the child’s education.

Duda has advanced Catholic-friendly and pro-family policies in the past, though he has been criticized for compromising on the protection of babies with disabilities.

In 2016, Duda and his parliament officially voted Jesus Christ as the King of Poland.

“O Immortal King of Ages, Lord Jesus Christ, our God and Savior! In the Jubilee Year of the 1050th anniversary of Poland’s Baptism, in the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy, we Poles stand here before you [together with our authorities, clergy and laity] to acknowledge your reign, to submit ourselves to your law, to entrust and consecrate to you our Fatherland and our whole people,” reads Poland’s official Jubilee Act that formally announced Christ’s Kingship over the nation.

Poland, unlike many other countries, still reports quite a high rate of church attendance, particularly among young Catholics.

Recent data from 2020 shows that 80 percent of young Poles identify as Catholic, and 50 percent of them attend Mass weekly. For comparison, only 25 percent of all U.S. Catholics report weekly Mass attendance. In Canada, the number is as low as 5 percent.

“People are happy with their government right now,” stated Duda. “People think their government cares about their interests.”

Share











