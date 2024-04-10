Polish priest jailed for refusing to help man who overdosed on drugs at his homosexual orgy

Fr. Tomasz of the Diocese of Sosnowiec was arrested earlier this year, following a wild gay orgy which the Polish priest organized in his parish lodgings last August.

SOSNOWIEC, Poland (LifeSiteNews) —A Polish priest has been jailed and fined after refusing to allow paramedics to help a male prostitute who overdosed on sex drugs at a gay orgy the priest organized.

In a judgement handed down April 9, the District Court in Dąbrowa Górnicza gave an 18-month jail sentence to a Catholic priest legally known in Poland only as Father Tomasz Z, though identified by the UK’s Daily Mail as Tomasz Zmarzły. The trial had only begun that same day, and reports suggest that the verdict will not be contested.

Fr. Tomasz of the Diocese of Sosnowiec was arrested earlier this year, following a wild gay orgy which he organized in his parish lodgings in August 2023. Attended by fellow priests, the event featured an individual previously described as a male prostitute, though Polish media has suggested that the man was just a “gay friend,” who arrived with a “boyfriend” who turned out to be married to a woman and the father of a child.

That the man was a prostitute has also been “strongly” rejected by the prosecutor’s office.

Whether a prostitute as originally described, or just a “gay friend,” the 27-year-old, having overdosed on chemsex ‘erectile disfunction’ drugs administered during the event, lost consciousness and reportedly had a heart attack.

Attendees at the party reportedly locked themselves inside. When one of the 27-year-old’s friends wished to call an ambulance, he was reportedly ejected from the building. As the first responders arrived, the priests did not allow them to enter the building. Police were called, and the paramedics were eventually able to help the unconscious man.

An alleged copy of the audio file of the reported call to the emergency services, made by the 27-year-old’s friend, described the stricken man as lying naked and foaming at the mouth from the drugs.

His identity has remained secret upon his request, including during the trial with local journalists not allowed access during his testimony or to publicly report his name.

Tomasz has been held in custody since January. His jail term is officially due to not providing first aid, or allowing access of paramedics to the 27-year-old.

In addition to his 18-month sentence, Tomasz has been ordered by the court to pay 15,000 Polish zlotys to the man ($3,827). Tomasz also has to set up and donate to a fund for crime victims.

While Tomasz remains a priest, he had already been stripped of all duties and public ministry prior to his arrest.

Amidst the media furor in September, Tomasz rejected the description of the event as a “gay orgy,” and also rejected the claims that he did not allow help to reach the 27-year-old.

Writing in late September, Tomasz added that the media focus was “an evident blow to the Church, including the clergy and the faithful, to humiliate her position, tasks and mission. I think that if anything similar happened to a little-known person, with a different profession, not media, not spiritual, there would be no issue at all.”

Following the outbreak of the scandal, Tomasz’s bishop resigned. On October 24, the Holy See Press Office announced that Pope Francis had accepted the resignation of Bishop Kaszak from his see of Sosnowiec, which Kaszak said was a request he had made on September 29.

The diocese kept a moderate silence on the events of August 30-31, though Kaszak wrote to the priests of the diocese on September 22 to express his sorrow and ask for penitential services in reparation for the “recent events,” while not confirming their precise nature.

“The recent events in Dąbrowa Górnicza have filled us with great pain, shame, and anger,” he wrote. “We don’t exactly know everything [that happened]. The procurator’s office is investigating the case as a violation of the civil law whereas our commission is investigating it as a violation of divine and canon law,” he continued. “As I write these words, the work is still going on, and it is difficult therefore to say exactly what happened.”

The next day, Kaszak wrote to the diocese asking for prayers and support for the “aching and ashamed priests, as well as those who have done nothing wrong but are suffering very much, and it is very difficult for them.” The bishop emphasized that he was thinking here “in a special way” of women religious and catechists.

Kaszak did confirm in this subsequent letter that a priest had “committed a scandalous act.”

As LifeSite has reported, the Diocese of Sosnowiec – led by Kaszak since 2009 – has been beset with sexual scandals for some years.

Reports have particularly focussed on the rector of the diocesan seminary being a practicing homosexual and receiving Kaszak’s support regardless, on the bishop’s handling of a 2017 priest suicide, and on another apparent suicide of a 26-year-old priest earlier in 2023.

Local media have pointed to mismanagement of the diocese, which bred such situations among the clergy, heavily implicating Kaszak for failing in his responsibilities.

