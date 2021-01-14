Polish prime minister condemns online censorship days after Trump dumped by Big Tech

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WARSAW, Poland, January 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The prime minister of Poland has delivered a blistering denunciation of Big Tech censorship, following the recent ban of President Donald Trump and others by virtually all social media giants.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mateusz Morawiecki, 52, published a post defending internet freedom in both Polish and English on Facebook. He said that Poles are “so attached to freedom because we know what it is like when someone tries to limit it.”

“For close to 50 years we lived in a country in which censorship was practiced, in which Big Brother told us how we are meant to live and what we are meant to feel, and what we are not allowed to think, say or write. That is why we are so concerned with any attempt to limit freedom,” Morawiecki explained.

The Prime Minister called the internet the “most democratic medium in history” and “a form on which everyone can have a voice.” He has noticed, however, that the unlimited freedom internet users have enjoy has eroded, and is not afraid to call out Big Tech for their abuse of power.

“[W]ith time, [the internet] became dominated by huge, international corporations, wealthier and more powerful than many nations,” Morawiecki wrote.

“These corporations treat our online activity merely as a source of revenue and a tool to increase their global domination. They have also introduced their own standards of political correctness, and they fight those who oppose them.”

The prime minister likened Big Tech’s censorship to the practices of “totalitarian and authoritarian regimes.”

“We are now increasingly faced with practices we believed were left in the past. The censoring of free speech, once the domain of totalitarian and authoritarian regimes, is now back, but in a new form, run by corporations, who silence those who think differently,” he stated

Morawiecki said there can never be tolerance for censorship, either by the state, as Poland suffered under communism, or by private firms today. He stated that “freedom of speech is a cornerstone of democracy,” and that is why it must be defended.

“It is not up to algorithms or the owners of huge corporations to decide which opinions are correct and which aren’t,” he declared.

The Polish Prime Minister repeated the government’s pledge to stop private companies from censoring legal speech on their platforms, and called out the biggest social media companies by name.

“The owners of social media networks cannot operate above the law,” Morawiecki wrote.

“That is why we will do everything to define the frame of operations of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other similar platforms. In Poland, we will regulate with appropriate national regulation. We will also suggest similar laws be passed in all of the EU,” he continued.

“Social media platforms have to serve us, and not the interests of their powerful owners. Everyone has the right to freedom of speech. Poland will defend that right.”

The Polish prime minister’s statement came just a few days after the U.S. President Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter. On January 6, Twitter had temporarily suspended Trump from its platform, and on January 8 his account was permanently deleted. Trump was then dumped by both Facebook and Instagram.

Twitter also purged a number of figures associated with the president, including Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and General Michael Flynn. Numerous conservative figures, including Britain’s most famous lockdown skeptic Peter Hitchens, have reported that Twitter has reduced the number of their followers since Trump was dropped.

According to the U.K.’s Guardian newspaper, Poland’s maverick MP Janusz Korwin-Mikka, founder of the libertarian KORWiN party and member of the conservative Konfederacja coalition party, was “shut out” of his Facebook account in November.

In mid-December, Poland’s Justice Minister announced the creation of a new bill that would protect freedom of speech from social media censorship.

Zbigniew Ziobro said that the proposed new measure would permit social media users to file a complaint against social media companies if their comments do not violate Polish laws but are nevertheless erased by a company’s moderators or if the social media company blocks them.