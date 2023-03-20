‘Politically motivated’: Rep. Jim Jordan demands answers from DA allegedly pursuing Trump arrest

‘You are reportedly about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office,’ Rep. Jim Jordan wrote.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio sent a forceful letter to George Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Monday, demanding answers concerning the allegedly imminent indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

“You are reportedly about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office,” said Rep. Jordan, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and head of the House Judiciary Committee ‘s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

“This indictment comes after years of your office searching for a basis — any basis — on which to bring charges, ultimately settling on a novel legal theory untested anywhere in the country and one that federal authorities declined to pursue,” Jordan argued in the letter, which is also signed by Reps. Bryan Steil and James Comer.

Was the Manhattan DA’s office in communication with DOJ about their investigation of President Trump? Was the Manhattan DA’s office using federal funds to investigate President Trump? Alvin Bragg owes our committee answers. pic.twitter.com/G6mL4Jfiiq — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 20, 2023

The letter from Republican lawmakers came after Trump made a blockbuster announcement on his social media platform Truth Social that he was set to be arrested on Tuesday after a grand jury investigation pertaining to an alleged 2016 hush money payout.

In a two-part post Saturday morning, Trump decried the state of the nation and called on supporters to protest.

According to Trump, his allegedly imminent arrest is politically motivated and proves that the United States under the leadership of radical leftists has become like a third-world country.

In Jordan’s Monday letter, he similarly argued the prosecution of Trump was political and suggested it would destroy confidence in the impartiality of the justice system.

“If these reports are accurate, your actions will erode confidence in the evenhanded application of justice and unalterably interfere in the course of the 2024 presidential election,” Jordan said in the letter.

“In light of the serious consequences of your actions, we expect that you will testify about what plainly appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision,” he said.

Jordan went on to outline the problems with Bragg’s case, first pointing out that the New York County District Attorney’s office had endeavored to find something with which to charge Trump going at least as far back as 2018.

He also argued that the primary offense for which Trump is being charged, his alleged falsification of business records with regard to his reported payment of $130,000 to the former pornography “actress” known as “Stormy Daniels” with whom he allegedly had an affair in 2006, would be only a misdemeanor with a two-year statute of limitations under state law.

That charge could be elevated to a felony according to state law in the event that the “intent to defraud includes an intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal the commission thereof,” Jordan noted, a crime with a five-year statute of limitations.

“The only potential speculated crime that could be alleged here would be a violation of campaign finance law, according to one scholar, a charge that the Justice Department has already declined to bring,” Jordan said.

He also slammed the prosecution’s “star witness,” former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who has been convicted of perjury and holds a “demonstrable prejudice against President Trump.”

According to Jordan, the available facts suggest that Bragg’s prosecution of Trump, especially in light of the leftist prosecutor’s allegedly soft-on-crime policies with regard to career criminals, is “motivated by political calculations,” thus prompting “congressional scrutiny.”

Jordan therefore requested Bragg’s office provide a trove of documents related to its investigation of Trump dating to January 1, 2017.

Rep. Jordan’s Monday letter came after GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called Trump’s allegedly impending arrest “an outrageous abuse of power” on Saturday, going on to blast Bragg as “a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump.”

McCarthy also promised to stand up congressional committees to investigate whether federal dollars were used to “subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions.”

It’s unclear whether Trump will or will not be taken into custody Tuesday as he suggested he would be. A Trump spokesperson clarified over the weekend that Trump had not received any notification of an imminent arrest despite publicly flagging Tuesday as the day he expected to be taken into custody.

Moreover, as of Monday, the Manhattan grand jury in charge of deciding whether or not to charge the former president has still not yet heard from its final witnesses or cast its vote on whether or to pursue an indictment.

