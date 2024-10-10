Politician booted by Alberta Conservatives for opposing LGBT agenda allowed back into party

According to a political insider, MLA Jennifer Johnson being allowed back into the United Conservative Party is not the result of good will on behalf of party elite, but the result of pressure made by grassroots members and the public.

(LifeSiteNews) — An Alberta politician who was kicked out of her party for speaking out against the LGBT agenda in schools has been overwhelmingly voted back into the ruling United Conservative Party by caucus members.

In a statement Wednesday, the United Conservative Party (UCP) caucus under Premier Danielle Smith confirmed that after an internal vote, MLA Jennifer Johnson will again be a member of the party.

“I am pleased to join the United Conservative Caucus, where I will be able to continue representing my constituents and help make life better for all Albertans,” Johnson said. “Over the past 17 months, I have grown both personally and professionally. Now, I am eager to apply what I have learned to benefit everyone who calls this province home.”

It is worth noting that Johnson won her seat after she was booted from the UCP, securing the backing of her constituents as an independent.

The UCP did mention that Johnson has met with “numerous groups and individuals from the LGBTQ+ community” since her election, and has “engaged on topics of importance to the community and is committed to continuing that work as a member of the government caucus.”

While Johnson did meet with various pro-LGBT activists, she seemed to do so without endorsing the opinions of those activists, with one video in particular going viral showing Johnson refusing to state that “trans women” – men who call themselves women – are real women.

Johnson’s refusal to go along with the demand that she affirm that men are women if they say they are even gained the attention of U.K. author J.K. Rowling.

Rowling, seemingly impressed with Johnson, posted a link of the video of Johnson and the activist and wrote, “It never seems to occur to them that there’s no bigger indicator of not being a woman than trying to bully people into agreeing you’re a woman.”

UCP political insider David Parker said Johnson being allowed back into the party is a direct result of grassroots members, as well as some help from Rowling.

“Jennifer Johnson returning to caucus is the result of immense pressure from the #1 children’s author in the 21st Century, among many others,” he observed in an X post.

“This was not the good will of the UCP elite. This was not the decision Danielle wanted. This was forced by the people.”

In the lead-up to the 2023 election, Johnson was a member of the ruling UCP but was kicked out of the party by Premier Danielle Smith after audio surfaced of her comparing transgender ideology in schools to adding feces to baked goods.

Despite being kicked out of the UCP, Johnson won her seat by a wide margin running as an independent.

LifeSiteNews was given information from a well-connected member of the UCP, who asked to not be named, that many MLAs in the party supported Johnson and wanted her back in the party.

Smith slowly opened up to the demands of her caucus members who wanted Johnson back into the party, which led to the recent vote allowing her back in.

Regarding the incident with the transgender activist, Johnson made it clear that contrary to rumors, it was not Smith who ordered her to attend the meeting with the activists.

Johnson said that she “supports” the work of Smith and her UCP government and looks “forward to working with all Members of the Legislature in the fall session on the Parental Rights legislation and other important bills.”

While Smith has been largely soft on social issues of important to conservatives, earlier this year the premier did announce what is effectively the strongest pro-family legislation in the country, strengthening parental rights and protecting kids from life-altering so-called “top and bottom” surgeries as well as other extreme forms of transgender ideology.

Despite these steps, Smith has still publicly expressed her pro-LGBT views, telling Jordan Peterson that conservatives must embrace homosexual “couples” as “nuclear families.”

