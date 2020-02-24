Politician defends X-rated drag queen at UK children’s school

February 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A politician in Scotland is defending an appearance of a X-rated drag queen at a children’s school, saying that parents who have a problem with the event are “homophobic.”

Children as young as age four attended the school event featuring a drag-queen named “Flowjob,” who performs regularly on the adult entertainment scene. He has a number of sexually explicit posts on social media and recently admitted to struggling with addiction issues.

The local council, while it did not oppose a drag queen’s appearance at the school in principle, after learning of the content on Flowjob’s social media pages apologised and said the visit would not have been arranged had they been aware. But both the school’s headteacher and the local politician who attended the event have praised it.

Mhairi Black, a Scottish National Party (SNP) Member of Parliament for Paisley and Renfrewshire, issued a series of tweets after the event, applauding the school for hosting it and accusing critics of homophobia. She even went so far as to assert that people opposed to the event are likely to purchase video games for their children that involve players taking criminal missions assigned by mafia bosses.

“You just know that the people pretending to be livid that a drag queen read a book in a school … are also the people who run out to buy their kids the latest Grand Theft Auto on release day,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Your homophobia is transparent,” Black concluded.

Flowjob’s Twitter page includes numerous graphic sexual images, including a pictures of him posing in lingerie, simulating a sex act with a dildo and laying with his legs spread in a sexual position in a bath tub with a ball in his mouth.

According to a report in the Daily Star, during the visit “Flowjob” read a story to Primary 1 children between ages four to five at Glencoates Primary School in Paisley.

Over the past weekend, both the school and headteacher Michelle Watson received numerous complaints online. Users described the event as ''inappropriate,'' ''outrageous'' and ''disgusting.'' Both Watson and the school have now locked their Twitter accounts.

The media reported that one parent said on Twitter that parents were not informed about the event. "While I don’t agree with the abuse being given, my kids go to this school there was no information fed to parents about this happening,” the parent wrote. “Surely that’s a parents choice? I’m happy my child is learning about lgbt but it’s overtaking the school now. Something every week.”

Unlike the local council, Watson was unapologetic. "The pupils have organised events to take place during the month of February, which is LBGT History Month,” she told the Paisley Daily Express.

"The number one priority was to fly the rainbow pride flag outside our school to show our community we are accepting of everyone and everyone is welcome in our school,“ she said.

"The second priority was to meet real people from the LGBT community. Top of the list was to invite a drag queen to talk about her experiences growing up and her job,” Watson continued.

"Flow met with the rainbow squad alongside parent council members and Mhairi Black to discuss what it was like growing up during Section 28 when it was illegal for school staff to talk about anything LGBT+."

“Flowjob” also responded to critics online by saying the children asked for a drag queen. “I’ll have you know the children where (sic) asked what they wanted at ‘LGBTQ+’ history month the first thing they wanted was a ‘drag queen.’”

Scottish LGBT activist group, LGBT Youth Scotland, also defended the event, tweeting that they were “horrified to see the abusive messages and tweets targeting Glencoats Primary School for their bold and brilliant LGBT inclusive education practices.”

The group said it was proud to work with the “pioneering headteacher, and recognise the school as an example to others across the country.”

A national spokesperson for the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC), a UK based pro-life, pro-family group, told LifeSiteNews that the event is a “chilling of example the perverse indoctrination agenda being foisted upon innocent young children.”

“One of the strangest things about this episode is that the headteacher and the council both refer to the children as having arranged the events and wished for a drag queen to visit them. This is a pathetic attempt to absolve themselves from responsibility from what is nothing more than state sponsored child abuse,” the spokesman continued.

“Parents need to exercise their inalienable right of responsibility for their children’s education and refuse to send their children to any school that hosts such obscenity.”