Politician raises alarm over Trudeau Govt’s plan to build COVID ‘Quarantine/Isolation’ camps

OTTAWA, Ontario, October 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – An Ontario politician is raising alarm over the Trudeau Liberal government’s plan to expand COVID isolation/quarantine facilities coast to coast.

Randy Hillier, Independent Ontario MPP for Lanark, Frontenac & Kingston, expressed concern over the “Federal Quarantine/Isolation sites” in the provincial question period late this week.

He asked the Doug Ford government of Ontario if they knew of “how many of these camps will be built, and how many people does this government expect to detain.” He pointed out how documentation shows that the “Federal Quarantine/Isolation sites” could be used for “other requirements” besides for COVID-19.

“So your government must be in negotiations and aware of these plans to potentially detain and isolate citizens and residents of our country and our province, so speaker, to the Premier, where will these camps be built, how many people will be detained, and for what reason, for what reasons can people be kept in these isolation camps, and I’d like to have the Premier assure the people of Ontario…,” said Hillier, whose microphone was cut off before he could finish.

In an email sent to his followers, Hillier expressed more of his concerns.

“The Premier has been actively dodging my questions since July. Today was just another example of the new status quo in Queen’s Park, no response. After this exchange I’m not even sure if the Premier and his Cabinet know what's going on regarding the Federal government considering the expansion of isolation/quarantine facilities from coast to coast,” wrote Hillier in an email sent out Thursday.

“The expansion of isolation/quarantine camps in Canada is something of concern and the Ontario government must know about it, so why won't they tell the people of Ontario?”

The Government of Canada (GoC) is currently soliciting feedback and information from industry service providers for additional “Federal Quarantine/Isolation sites” which if built, could be used for “other requirements” besides only for COVID-19 imposed quarantines.

The solicitation for feedback is listed on the GoC’s Buyandsell.gc.ca website as a tender notice Letter of Interest (LOI) and Request for Information (RFI) for “Federal Quarantine/Isolation sites.”

The RFI and LOI lists as an end-user for the services as the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), with Public Works and Government Services Canada listed as the entity looking to procure the “isolation sites.” A closing date of October 19 listed.

According to PHAC, the current sites “are being used to address the requirements for international travelers not having a suitable place to isolate.”

The “Federal Quarantine/Isolation sites” RFI states that the use of the DSQ’s could be “temporarily discontinued until needed again by the Government of Canada,” but also might be used for “other requirements” in expectation of a “possible continued need for quarantine sites over the next 1 to 2 years given the COVID 19 pandemic.”

The RFI states that the PHAC is currently managing a total of 11 sites nationwide that are designated as “quarantine sites (DQS)” for the COVID-19 fourteen-day quarantine, which can “lodge up to 1600 travellers.”

These are in Calgary, Vancouver, Kelowna, Winnipeg, Regina, Toronto, Montreal, Halifax, Fredericton, St. John’s (Newfoundland), and Whitehorse.

The GoC’s Buyandsell.gc.ca website lists every province and territory in Canada as needed as a potential region for delivery of “Federal Quarantine/Isolation sites.”

The GoC states that the objective of the RFI “for Federal Quarantine / Isolation sites” is to engage “a Third Party Service Provider for Federal Quarantine / Isolation sites that will be used to house and care for people for public health and other related federal requirements associated with the COVID-19 pandemic response.”

“The Government is seeking feedback from current service providers about potential options for standing up, operating and managing all of the services associated with these sites. The purpose of this Request for Information (RFI) is to seek feedback from potential service providers in order to develop a strategy for the potential future management of these sites going forward,” states the RFI.

In March, the GoC began to add to their procurement website for new government contracts, tenders to supply “goods and services in support of Canada’s response to COVID-19.”

The GoC says it “needs products and services in support of Canada’s response to COVID-19” and has been “exploring all options for securing the equipment and supplies needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Regarding the “Service Provider(s) for Federal Quarantine/Isolation sites” the tender notice notes that the RFI is not “a bid solicitation” and “will not result in the award of any contract.”

The GoC webpage states that the “RFI is simply intended to solicit feedback from industry with respect to the matters described in this RFI.”

“PHAC is considering having a third party service provider provide and manage the existing sites and all of the related services on its behalf. PHAC may also consider expanding its site footprint to other locations provided in Annex C, attached,” reads part c of the background of the RFI.

Annex C lists as potential new sites under consideration Saskatoon, Windsor, Niagara, Ottawa, Winnipeg/Thunder Bay, Quebec City, Charlottetown, Iqaluit, and Yellowknife.

LifeSiteNews reached out to Toronto Constitutional lawyer, Rocco Galati to ask him about the GoC’s RFI for “Federal Quarantine/Isolation sites.”

Galati told LifeSiteNews that “straight out of the gate” he predicted “in one twitter paragraph” what was to come because of COVID-19.

Galati referred LifeSiteNews to a March 17, 2020 tweet he wrote shortly after the Ontario provincial government enacted COVID-19 emergency orders.

“Covid19 frenzy. A waltz in the global totalitarian tip-toe to new world order. Parliament closures, Court shutdowns, soldiers out. Banking/Corporate bailouts. Facts/science do not add up. Death toll, elderly and immunocompromised victims, marginally no diff than any other flus,” wrote Galati on March 17 on his Twitter page.

The GoC’s Buyandsell.gc.ca website also lists a September 15 Request for Proposal (RFP) from the Department of National Defence (DND) for the Riot Control Agent “Tear Gas.”

The “Tear Gas” RFP lists a total of 36,000 canisters required by the DND which the winning contractor is to have shipped to the Canadian Forces Ammunition Depot (CFAD) in Dundurn, Saskatchewan, by March 31, 2021.

While the use of Tear Gas as a crowd control method is not new in Canada, the “Tear Gas” RFP caught the attention of Galati, who speculated on social media why such a large order is needed for the spring of 2021.

“Tear Gas Order - Riot control - Govt of Canada - Due by March 31,” wrote Galati on Twitter, posting a link to the Buyandsell.gc.ca website “Tear gas” RFP.

“Kind of makes you wonder what else they have planned for the spring.”

The Chemical Weapons Convention bans signatory countries, which Canada is one of, from using “riot control agents as a method of warfare,” but does offer exemptions for “domestic riot control purposes,” by law enforcement.

Tear gas has been used in Canada, as well as in the U.S., in recent months to dispel crowds of protestors.